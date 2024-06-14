Election promise coming to life to boost mental, physical wellbeing

Sebastopol Senior Citizens Club, along with Sebastopol families and other residents, will soon have a state-of-the art community hub.
The $14 million project, a 2021 election promise, which has been funded by local, state and federal government, will be opening its doors late 2025 or early 2026.
Club secretary Bev Lovett said since COVID they'd had fewer people involved in the club, but hoped more would come back with a new facility on the way.
"The old facility was so outdated," she said.
"To have a lovely, modern warm space to come will be so great for the seniors."
Ms Lovett said the club was important for mental and physical wellbeing of Sebastopol seniors.
"A lot of people are lonely people who need people to talk to and a space to call their own."
Ms Lovett said it was great to have all levels of government look after Sebastopol.
"For years residents of Sebastopol have felt forgotten, to have something like this happen makes residents feel included," she said.
The facility will include meeting spaces, a main hall which can fit 150 people, community kitchen and also three kindergarten rooms and maternal health consulting rooms.
It will be a multiuse space for the community as a whole.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said kindergarten rooms and maternal health access will help with health outcomes for the area, along with user groups like the seniors club.
"The benefit of the kinder rooms allows the program delivery to lots of young families that are moving into the area along with affordability, to be able to have their children go into a kindergarten in their local community is really important," he said.
"Some areas of Sebastopol can be quite marginalised and we want three and four year old kinder program as that great step to introduce them to foundation and then primary school and if they can fall in love with learning and the practice of going regularly, that sets them up for a really good opportunity in their schools years."
Cr Hudson said the maternal health also aids in have access to not only the service locally but for users to interact with their community.
"It forms good bonds and networks for people to be able to rely on each other," he said.
Ballarat council have put in $5million to the development, state and federal have put in $4.5 million each.
Ballarat federal member Catherine King said it was a "fantastic project".
"We're now ready with the new design going to to tender to build this new community and build the great services available there," she said.
"It's really bringing life into this area, which has got a beautiful Men's Shed, the community health centre, child care services and a park as well."
