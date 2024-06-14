Is Victoria still the education state?

Lastly, the issue of money. Let me say this categorically - it is not always about the money. We see globally that there are many jurisdictions that do very well with a lower per capita spend on education. South Korea, Finland, France and Japan all spend much less per capita than Australia on education, yet achieve much greater results. It's true, spending is needed on capital infrastructure - we want our young people to have the best advantage possible. But quite often we see money wasted on unnecessary projects - the infamous school halls program of the Gillard Government is a shining example of 'what not to do'. It's about how you spend it that's most important. You talk to any teacher and they'll be able to identify multiple instances of waste in our school system - let alone the bureaucracy of the education department.