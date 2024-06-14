Is Victoria still the education state?

It was almost a relief to see that Deputy Premier and Minister for Education, Ben Carroll, has finally relented. His announcement that explicit instruction and phonics will now be mandated in the Victorian education system is long overdue.
As a former teacher I've seen first-hand the challenges in the education system. And while the introduction of phonics and explicit instruction is part of the puzzle, there are still many pieces left unaddressed.
Firstly, the chronic teacher shortage. It's a simple fact, we need more teachers. There are a vast number of reasons why more people are moving away from the teaching profession. Increased workload. More compliance and administration. An increasingly hostile classroom environment. Pay and conditions that don't reflect the value of the profession.
When I first started teaching, not that long ago, it was competitive to get a job. Now you can walk in to most schools and be offered a full time ongoing position on the spot. School principals, particularly those of regional schools, are finding it almost impossible to find staff. They're not getting "the best" candidates, they're getting "the ones that turn up".
Teacher training needs to be revolutionised. The current model, which is essentially a standard university theory course, combined with a number of weeks of practical placement - isn't preparing graduate teachers for the classroom. I've seen graduate teachers that can barely spell, let alone be proficient in their subject area. I'm a huge advocate for the apprenticeship model of teacher training, where student teachers spend a significant period of time embedded in a school. Perhaps two or three days a week, learning in the classroom from an experienced teacher. It would not only weed out those not suited to the profession, but would also give practical, hand-on experience for the reality of classroom teaching. I can tell you, they don't teach you crowd control in university, let alone a social work, counselling, finance, compliance and all the other functions teaching has morphed into.
We need to figure out and have a clear expectation of what we want our schools to do, resource them properly and let them get on with what they do best - teach.- Joe McCracken
Which brings me to the bigger question - what do we expect from teachers and schools? In the past, sending your son or daughter to school was very transactional. Send them to school, educate them, send them home. Now the expectation is very different. Schools are expected to be places where healthcare can be sought. Where young people get breakfast. Where values are instilled. How on earth do we find time to explore the wonders of Shakespeare? Or the complexities of Pythagoras?
It's probably a broader reflection of society where families are busy, both parents are working and "don't have time" to raise a young person, such as teaching manners and respect, talking about 'the birds and the bees', or personal financial management. To a significant degree, parenting has been outsourced to schools. That's not to say parents don't care - it's just a fact that parents are more time poor than they ever have been.
We need to figure out and have a clear expectation of what we want our schools to do, resource them properly and let them get on with what they do best - teach.
Lastly, the issue of money. Let me say this categorically - it is not always about the money. We see globally that there are many jurisdictions that do very well with a lower per capita spend on education. South Korea, Finland, France and Japan all spend much less per capita than Australia on education, yet achieve much greater results. It's true, spending is needed on capital infrastructure - we want our young people to have the best advantage possible. But quite often we see money wasted on unnecessary projects - the infamous school halls program of the Gillard Government is a shining example of 'what not to do'. It's about how you spend it that's most important. You talk to any teacher and they'll be able to identify multiple instances of waste in our school system - let alone the bureaucracy of the education department.
So, is Victoria still the 'education state'?
Globally, we don't really compare favourably to a large number of jurisdictions. In 2023 more than 25% of Victorian students failed to meet basic standards in literacy and numeracy. That alone is utterly disgraceful.
The State Government continue to console themselves because Victoria isn't as bad as other states. That's not much of a standard to live by.
Teachers, students and families are relying on the government to get this right. The introduction of phonics and explicit teaching is a small step to being a true 'education state', but we have a long way to go if we want a brighter future for our young people.
- Joe McCracken is the Liberal MP for Western Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.