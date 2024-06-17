Why this Ballarat podcast is 'so much bigger' than Pride and Prejudice

THE wait has been a couple of years between podcast series, but the reach has been shaping up to be exponentially bigger than fellow Austen classic Pride and Prejudice.
Ballarat National Theatre's Persuasion is being developed into a VCE Literature teaching resource, it features an original music score and has already been heard in more than 60 nations across the world.
And the series is only about half-way through a 13-episode release.
Persuasion is BNT producer Liana Skewes' favourite Jane Austen novel but she has thought the popularity of this series has been from building and refining on the company's 2020 Pride and Prejudice adaptation.
The last series had been borne out of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Ms Skewes said the appetite for podcast listening was still just as big.
Already the podcast has been clocking up 1000 downloads a week - a feat that Ms Skewes said took months to achieve with Pride and Prejudice.
"Releasing a trailer for Persuasion on our original podcast helped," Ms Skewes said.
"This has been growing so much bigger and so much faster.
"We've been doing our own thing and what works for the book. Composing stuff has been a whole new world for us."
It is the little things that BNT has been paying closer attention, in particular with sound editing, in this new adaptation.
Orchestral conductor Sarah Barlow has been composing most of an original, classical score for the project.
Ms Barlow has also draw on Ballarat Grammar's new music industry pathway The Academy with teachers and students playing in the score.
United Kingdom-based actor Helen Gibson, who plays Elizabeth Elliott in the production, composed a jig for one of the dance scenes.
Ms Skewes said BNT had not made any adjustments to the text. Austen wrote some character dialogue in the third person, which allowed Ms Skewes to easily convert to first person and stay true to the text.
There had been a comfort for BNT to launch Pride and Prejudice during the pandemic, in a time when celebrities were reading chapters of Harry Potter. Pride and Prejudice had been a sold-out show for BNT in 2018.
The tale of Anne Elliot and hope in a second-chance in Persuasion is one that BNT is confident will resonate with new and returning audience.
Anne, daughter of the snobbish Sir Walter Elliot, had been persuaded to give up love and an engagement to Captain Wentworth, a man of no fortune. Eight years later, Captain Wentworth returns - still unmarried - and Anne must confront her past choices.
The lead role is best known for a 2022 Netflix adaptation starring Dakota Fanning.
When Ms Skewes heard Alix Roberts read for a role in an earlier production, she knew she had her Anne Elliot.
Ballarat National Theatre has approval to bring another Austen classic into the podcasting but which one will be kept for a reveal to loyal listeners.
"All the processes are in place now. We did it the hard way the first time," Ms Skewes said.
"We want to keep putting classic books back into the community."
BNT's Persuasion is available for listening on major podcast platforms or online here.
