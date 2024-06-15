WINNERS AND LOSERS | football and netball scores, June 15

More to come throughout the night
SENIORS
Melton 18.10 (118) d Bacchus Marsh 6.6 (42)
Lake Wendouree 31.11 (197) d Melton South 2.11 (23)
North Ballarat 16.11 (107) d Ballarat 3.7 (25)
East Point 21.12 (138) d Redan 3.7 (25)
Sunbury 13.10 (88) d Sebastopol 3.11 (29)
LADDER: MELTON 28, SUNBURY 28, EAST POINT 28, NORTH BALLARAT 24, DARLEY 20, BALLARAT 16, Bacchus Marsh 12, Redan 12, Sebastopol 8, Lake Wendouree 4, Melton South 0
RESERVES
Melton 15.15 (105) d Bacchus Marsh 10.6 (66)
Lake Wendouree 27.11 (173) d Melton South 1.5 (11)
North Ballarat 8.8 (56) d Ballarat 6.6 (42)
East Point 21.19 (145) d Redan 1.1 (7)
Sunbury 14.6 (90) d Sebastopol 6.4 (40)
LADDER: SUNBURY 28, EAST POINT 28, NORTH BALLARAT 28, SEBASTOPOL 24, LAKE WENDOUREE 24, BALLARAT 16, Melton 16, Darley 16, Bacchus Marsh 6, Melton South 4, Redan 0
UNDER-19
Bacchus Marsh 7.6 (48) d Melton 5.6 (36)
Lake Wendouree 14.15 (99) d Melton South 2.1 (13)
North Ballarat 14.12 (96) d Ballarat 6.13 (49)
Redan v East Point 2713 (175) d Redan 3.1 (19)
Sunbury 7.13 (55) d Sebastopol 3.5 (23)
LADDER: EAST POINT 32, SUNBURY 26, BACCHUS MARSH 26, LAKE WENDOUREE 24, NORTH BALLARAT 24, BALLARAT 16, Sebastopol 12, Melton 8, Darley 8, Melton South 4, Redan 0
SENIORS
Bungaree 14.12 (96) d Creswick 1.9 (15)
Daylesford 8.13 (61) d Carngham-Linton 6.9 (45)
Springbank 16.9 (105) d Buninyong 13.11 (89)
Gordon 14.9 (93) d Waubra 7.6 (48)
Dunnstown 10.9 (69) d Skipton 9.10 (64)
Clunes v Rokewood-Corindhap 15.10 (100) d Clunes 9.10 (64)
Newlyn 13.7 (85) d Learmonth 6.10 (46)
Beaufort 11.9 (75) d Ballan 9.9 (63)
LADDER: BUNGAREE 32, DAYLESFORD 32, NEWLYN 28, SKIPON 24, GORDON 24, BUNINYONG 22, CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, DUNNSTOWN 20, Hepburn 18, Learmonth 16, Rokewood-Corindhap 12, Ballan 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 8, Waubra 8, Springbank 4, Beaufort 4
RESERVES
Bungaree 9.9 (63) d Creswick 4.1 (25)
Carngham-Linton 13.8 (86) d Daylesford 10.9 (69)
Buninyong 15.6 (96) d Springbank 5.10 (40)
Gordon 7.14 (56) d Waubra 2.3 (15)
Skipton 7.8 (50) d Dunnstown 3.8 (26)
Rokewood-Corindhap 10.10 (70) d Clunes 2.7 (19)
Newlyn 9.5 (59) d Learmonth 5.9 (39)
Ballan 11.8 (74) d Beaufort 2.12 (24)
LADDER: ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 36, NEWLYN 32, BALLAN 32, LEARMONTH 24, BUNGAREE 22, CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, DUNNSTOWN 20, BUNINYONG 20, Hepburn 20, Clunes 12, Springbank 12, Skipton 12, Gordon 10, Daylesford 8, Creswick 4, Beaufort 4, Waubra 0
UNDER-18
Bungaree 23.17 (155) d Creswick 2.1 (13)
Daylesford 23.22 (160) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Springbank 5.9 (39) d Buninyong 3.7 (25)
Gordon 20.7 (127) d Waubra 0.1 (1)
Skipton 10.8 (68) d Dunnstown 2.2 (14)
Newlyn 6.9 (45) d Learmonth 1.3 (9)
Ballan 8.10 (58) d Beuafort 5.7 (37)
LADDER: BUNINYONG 32, SPRINGBANK 32, DAYLESFORD 32, BUNGAREE 28, SKIPTON 24, NEWLYN 20, GORDON 20, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 16, Dunnstown 12, Learmonth 12, Ballan 12, Beaufort 6, Hepburn 4, Waubra 2, Creswick 2, Carngham-Linton 2
UNDER-15
Bungaree v Creswick 11.10 (76) d Bungaree 0.1 (1)
Daylesford 5.10 (40) d Carngham-Linton 1.4 (10)
Buninyong 8.10 (58) d Springbank 2.2 (14)
Waubra 6.6 (42) d Gordon 5.1 (31)
Skipton 18.16 (124) d Dunnstown 0.0 (0)
Rokewood-Corindhap 14.12 (96) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Learmonth 10.14 (74) d Newlyn 1.2 (8)
Ballan 6.6 (42) d Beaufort 3.3 (21)
LADDER: BUNINYONG 36, SKIPTON 32, WAUBRA 32, BALLAN 28, LEARMONTH 24, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, SPRINGBANK 20, GORDON 20, Hepburn 20, Daylesford 12, Dunnstown 12, Carngham-Linton 8, Beaufort 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 4, Newlyn 0, Bungaree 0
UNDER-12
Bungaree v Creswick
Daylesford 11.15 (81) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 4.2 (26) d Springbank 0.2 (2)
Gordon 7.5 (47) d Waubra 0.4 (4)
Skipton 1.2 (8) drew with Dunnstown 1.2 (8)
Rokewood-Corindhap 9.6 (60) d Clunes 0.2 (2)
Newlyn 2.1 (13) d Learmonth 1.1 (7)
Ballan 19.11 (125) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
SENIORS
Maldon 18.14 (122) d Avoca 8.2 (50)
Lexton 21,16 (142) d Campbells Creek 0.3 (3)
Navarre v Carisbrook 11.7 (73) d Navarre 8.8 (56)
Talbot v Dunolly
Maryborough Giants v Natte Bealiba 24.14 (158) d Maryborough Giants 2.4 (16)
Trentham 19.17 (131) d Newstead 9.9 (63)
LADDER: To come
RESERVES
Maldon 15.10 (100) d Avoca 3.4 (22)
Campbells Creek v Lexton 22.19 (151) d Campbells Creek 1.0 (6)
Carisbrook 15.8 (98) d Navarre 3.5 (23)
Talbot 11.12 (78) d Dunolly 9.5 (59)
Natte Bealiba 17.10 (112) d Maryborough Giants 2.2 (14)
Newstead 9.4 (58) d Trentham 9.3 (57)
LADDER: HARCOURT 32, LEXTON 32, MALDON 24, NATTE BEALIBA 24, CARISBROOK 20, AVOCA 20, Talbot 16, Trentham 16, Dunolly 16, Newstead 8, Navarre 4, Maryborough Giants 4, Campbells Creek 0
UNDER-17.5
Maldon 12.7 (79) d Avoca 5.5 (35)
Navarre v Carisbrook 10.6 (66) d Navarre 6.5 (41)
Maryborough Giants 1.6 (12) d Natte Bealiba 1.2 (8)
Trentham 5.4 (34) d Lexton 3.4 (22)
LADDER: MALDON 24, CARISBROOK 24, NATTE BEALIBA 20, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 20, NAVARRE 16, TRENTHAM 8, Avoca 8, Lexton 8, Talbot 4, Harcourt 0
UNDER-14.5
Avoca 28,14 (182) d Maldon 0.3 (3)
Carisbrook 21.17 (143) d Navarre 0.1 (1)
Talbot 15.9 (99) d Dunolly 2.4 (16)
Natte Bealiba 9.19 (73) d Maryborough Giants 3.3 (22)
LADDER: CARISBROOK 28, AVOCA 28, NATTE BEALIBA 24, HARCOURT 20, NAVARRE 16, MALDON 12, Trentham 12, Maryborough Giants 8, Talbot 4, Dunolly 4
UNDER 11.5
Avoca 17.9 (111) d Maldon 2.2 (14)
Lexton 9.16 (70) d Campbells Creek 0.4 (4)
Carisbrook 4.9 (33) d Navarre 3.2 (20)
Talbot 5.7 (37) d Dunolly 1.3 (9)
Natte Bealiba 4.2 (26) d Maryborough Giants 1.1 (7)
Newstead 9.5 d Trentham 1.2 (8)
LADDER: NEWSTEAD 32, AVOCA 32, CARISBROOK 28, NATTE BEALIBA 28, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 20, NAVARRE 15, Lexton 16, Trentham 16, Harcourt 12, Dunolly 8, Talbot 4, Maldon 4, Campbells Creek 0
SENIORS
Tatyoon 8.15 (63) d Lismore-Derrinallum 7.11 (53)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 9.9 (63) d Great Western 4.16 (40)
SMW Rovers 9.15 (69) d Moyston-Willaura 2.12 (24)
Penshurst 17.14 (116) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 5.7 (37)
Ararat Eagles 11.14 (80) d 4.8 (32)
Woorndoo-Mortlake v Wickliffe Lake Bolac 26.17 (173) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 8.9 (57)
LADDER: PENSHURST 32, WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 32, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 24, ARARAT EAGLES 24, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 20, TATYOON 20, Lismore-Derrinallum 16, Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12, SMW Rovers 8, Great Western 4, Caramut 0, Moyston-Willaura 0
RESERVES
Lismore-Derrinallum 14.15 (99) d Tatyoon 4.1 (25)
Great Western 11.11 (77) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 5.4 (34)
Moyston-Willaura 9.9 (63) d SMW Rovers 8.6 (54)
Penshurst 9.8 (62) v Glenthompson-Dunkeld 2.5 (17)
Ararat Eagles 15.8 (98) d Caramut 1.2 (8)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 11/13 (79) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 2.8 (20)
LADDER: PENSHURST 32, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 28, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 24, ARARAT EAGLES 24, GREAT WESTERN 16, WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 16, SMW Rovers 12, Tatyoon 12, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12, Woorndoo-Mortlake 12, Moyston-Willaura 4, Caramut 0
UNDER-16.5
Tatyoon 13.14 (92) d Lismore-Derrinallum 0.1 (1)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12.16 (88) d Great Western 1.4 (10)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11.10 (76) d Penshurst 2.2 (14)
Caramut 10.9 (69) d Ararat Eagles 1.3 (9)
LADDER: GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKLED 28, TATYOON 24, CARAMUT 16, MOYSTON-WILLAURA 16, PENSHURST 14, ARARAT EAGLES 12, Great Western 8, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 6, Lismore-Derrinallum 0
A GRADE
Melton 69 d Bacchus Marsh 22
Lake Wendouree 53 d Melton South 51
North Ballarat 72 d Ballarat 27
Redan 54 d East Point 27
Sunbury 62 d Sebastopol 41
LADDER: DARLEY 36, SUNBURY 30, NORTH BALLARAT 30, MELTON SOUTH 28, LAKE WENDOUREE 26, REDAN 16, East Point 16, Melton 12, Sebastopol 10, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
B GRADE
Melton 50 d Bacchus Marsh 40
Lake Wendouree 51 d Melton South 48
North Ballarat 70 d Ballarat 38
Redan 62 d East Point 45
Sunbury 51 d Sebastopol 37
LADDER: REDAN 32, LAKE WENDOUREE 28, MELTON SOUTH 28, SUNBURY 28, DARLEY 24, NORTH BALLARAT 24, East Point 16, Sebastopol 12, Melton 12, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 0
C GRADE
Melton 45 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Lake Wendouree 33 d Melton South 30
Ballarat 44 d North Ballarat 32
Redan 34 d East Point 33
Sunbury 30 drew Sebastopol 30
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 32, SUNBURY 30, SEBASTOPOL 26, BALLARAT 24, MELTON 24, REDAN 24, Darley 20, Melton South 16, East Point 8, Bacchus Marsh 8, North Ballarat 4
D GRADE
Melton 39 d Bacchus Marsh 28
Lake Wendouree 46 d Melton South 22
North Ballarat 45 d Ballarat 21
Redan 29 d East Point 27
Sunbury 44 d Sebastopol 29
LADDER: Lake Wendouree 36, NORTH BALLARAT 28, SUNBURY 28, EAST POINT 28, DARLEY 24, MELTON SOUTH 18, Redan 16, Ballarat 14, Sebastopol 12, Melton 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
E GRADE
Melton 39 d Bacchus Marsh 19
Melton South 26 d Lake Wendouree 19
North Ballarat 32 d Ballarat 15
East Point 21 d Redan 18
Sunbury 46 d Sebastopol 26
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 36, MELTON 32, LAKE WENDOUREE 28, SUNBURY 29, NORTH BALLARAT 20, DARLEY 20, East Point 16, Sebastopol 16, Redan 8, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
19/UNDER
Bacchus Marsh 34 d Melton 28
Melton South 34 d Lake Wendouree 33
North Ballarat 38 d Ballarat 28
Redan 42 d East Point 29
Sunbury 39 d Sebastopol 27
LADDER: REDAN 36, DARLEY 32, EAST POINT 28, NORTH BALLARAT 24, MELTON SOUTH 24, SUNBURY 20, Lake Wendouree 16, Ballarat 16, Sebastopol 8, Bacchus Marsh 8, Melton 4
A GRADE
Bungaree 57 d Creswick 32
Daylesford 64 d Carngham-Linton 29
Springbank 63 d Buninyong 35
Gordon 57 d Waubra 29
Dunnstown 43 d Skipton 42
Rokewood-Corindhap 59 d Clunes 40
Learmonth 73 d Newlyn 40
Ballan 65 d Beaufort 56
LADDER: LEARMONTH 36, SPRINGBANK 32, HEPBURN 32, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 30, BALLAN 28, DAYLESFORD 26, NEWLYN 24, BEAUFORT 20, Gordon 20, Bungaree 16, Buninyon 12, Dunnstown 12, Carngham-Linton 12, Skipton 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 4, Waubra 0
B GRADE
Bungaree 30 d Creswick 20
Daylesford 38 d Carngham-Linton 28
Springbank 39 d Buninyong 31
Gordon 46 d Waubra 18
Dunnstown 29 d Skipton 27
Rokewood-Corindhap 50 d Clunes 28
Learmonth 46 d Newlyn 24
Ballan 37 d Beaufort 30
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 36, LEARMONTH 34, GORDON 32, HEPBURN 28, NEWLYN 28, BALLAN 24, BUNGAREE 24, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 22, Buninyong 18, Beaufort 16, Skipton 12, Creswick 10, Daylesford 8, Carngham-Linton 8, Dunnstown 8, Waubra 4, Clunes 4
C GRADE
Bungaree v Creswick
Carngham-Linton 35 d Daylesford 21
Buninyong 30 d Springbank 25
Waubra 43 d Gordon 21
Skipton 28 d Dunnstown 27
Rokewood-Corindhap 36 d Clunes 27
Learmonth 41 d Newlyn 26
Ballan 35 d Beaufort 22
LADDER: LEARMONTH 32, BUNGAREE 32, BUNINYONG 28, WAUBRA 26, CARNGHAM-LINTON 26, SPRINGBANK 24, BALLAN 24, HEPBURN 24, Beaufort 22, Rokewood-Corindhap 20, Gordon 20, Clunes 14, Dunnstown 8, Newlyn 8, Skipton 8, Creswick 4, Daylesford 0
D GRADE
Bungaree 47 d Creswick 7
Carngham-Linton 38 d Daylesford 28
Springbank 30 d Buninyong 23
Gordon 48 d Gordon 5
Dunnstown 30 d Skipton 11
Clunes 26 d Rokewood-Corindhap 22
Newlyn 23 d Learmonth 9
Ballan 26 d Beaufort 18
LADDER: BALLAN 36, NEWLYN 32, GORDON 30, DUNNSTOWN 30, LEARMONTH 28, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 26, CLUNES 24, HEPBURN 24, Bungaree 18, Carngham-Linton 16, Springbank 16, Beaufort 16, Daylesford 14, Skipton 6, Creswick 4, Buninyon 0, Waubra 0
17/UNDER
Carngham-Linton 37 d Daylesford 13
Buninyong 32 d Springbank 13
Waubra 16 drew Gordon 18
Skipton 35 Dunnstown 13
Rokewood-Corindhap 18 d Clunes 17
Learmonth 24 d Newlyn 21
Beaufort 21 drew Ballan 21
LADDER: SKIPTON 36, BUNGAREE 36, HEPBURN 28, BUNINYONG 28, SPRINGBANK 24, LEARMONTH 24, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, NEWLYN 20, Gordon 18, Carngham-Linton 16, Dunnstown 16, Clunes 16, Ballan 14, Beaufort 10, Waubra 6, Creswick 3, Daylesford 0
15/UNDER
Bungaree 18 d Creswick 11
Daylesford 25 d Carngham-Linton 23
Springbank 31 d Buninyong 20
Gordon 31 d Waubra 24
Skipton 18 d Dunnstown 15
Rokewood-Corindhap 34 d Clunes 12
Newlyn 23 d Learmonth 21
Ballan 43 d Beaufort 13
LADDER: ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 36, GORDON 36, NEWLYN 28, LEARMONTH 26, SKIPTON 26, BALLAN 24, SPRINGBANK 24, CARNGAHM-LINTON 20, Waubra 18, Daylesford 16, Clunes 16, Hepburn 14, Buninyong 12, Dunnstown 12, Bungaree 4, Creswick 4, Beaufort 4
13/UNDER
Bungaree 21 d Creswick 3
Daylesford 18 d Carngham-Linton 5
Buninyong 17 d Springbank 9
Waubra 51 d Gordon 5
Skipton 21 d Dunnstown 12
Rokewood-Corindhap 35 d Clunes 22
Learmonth 18 d Newlyn 10
Beaufort 27 d Ballan 8
LADDER: WAUBRA 36, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 32, BEAUFORT 28, DAYLESFORD 24, BUNGAREE 24, CARNGHAM-LINTON 24, SKIPTON 22, BALLAN 22, Learmonth 20, Hepburn 20, Springbank 16, Dunnstown 12, Clunes 12, Newlyn 8, Buninyon 8, Creswick 4, Gordon 4
A GRADE
Avoca 70 d Maldon 37
Lexton 73 d Campbells Creek 34
Navarre v Carisbrook
Talbot 56 d Dunoll 35y
Natte Bealiba 40 d Maryborough Giants 36
Newstead 53 d Trentham 35
LADDER: To come
B GRADE
Avoca 34 d Maldon 24
Lexton 46 d Campbells Creek 8
Navarre v Carisbrook
Dunolly 31 d Talbot 30
Maryborough Giants 39 d Natte Bealiba 19
Newstead 46 d Trentham 20
LADDER: To come
C GRADE
Avoca 50 d Maldon 14
Lexton 41 d Campbells Creek 27
Navarre v Carisbrook
Talbot 26 d Dunolly 11
Maryborough Giants 28 d Natte Bealiba 27
Trentham 31 d Newstead 25
LADDER: To come
17/UNDER
Maldon 31 d Avoca 11
Campbells Creek v Lexton
Navarre v Carisbrook
Talbot 15 d Dunolly 14
Maryborough Giants 42 d Natte Bealiba 16
Newstead 28 d Trentham 16
LADDER: To come
15/UNDER
Maldon 38 d Avoca 7
Lexton 48 d Campbells Creek 17
Navarre v Carisbrook
Talbot 29 d Dunolly 11
Natte Bealiba 39 d Maryborough Giants 18
Newstead 24 d Trentham 13
LADDER: To come
13/UNDER
Avoca 19 d Maldon 6
Campbells Creek 29 d Lexton 14
Navarre v Carisbrook
Talbot 18 d Dunolly 13
Maryborough Giants 28 d Natte Bealiba 20
Newstead 37 d Trentham 1
LADDER: To come
11/UNDER
Avoca 11 d Maldon 5
Campbells Creek 10 d Lexton 8
Navarre v Carisbrook
Talbot 18 d Dunolly 9
Maryborough Giants 18 d Natte Bealiba 7
Trentham v Newstead
LADDER: To come
A GRADE
Tatyoon 86 d Lismore-Derrinallum 22
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 64 d Great Western 29
SMW Rovers 52 d Moyston-Willaura 25
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 35 d Penshurst 34
Ararat Eagles 48 d Caramut 20
Woorndoo-Mortlake 63 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 28
LADDER: TATYOON 32, ARARAT EAGLES 32, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 24, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 24, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 24, PENSHURST 16, Lismore-Derrinallum 16, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, SMW Rovers 8, Caramut 4, Great Western 4, Moyston-Wllaura 0
B GRADE
Tatyoon 34 d Lismore-Derrinallum 31
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 41 d Great Western 26
SMW Rovers 46 d Moyston-Willaura 25
Penshurst 31 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 21
Ararat Eagles 39 d Caramut 16
Woorndoo-Mortlake 60 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 11
LADDER: ARARAT EAGLES 32, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, TATYOON 22, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 20, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 20, GREAT WESTERN 18, Penshurst 16, Glenthompson-Dunkeld 16, SMW Rovers 8, Caramut 4, Moyston-Willaura 4, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0
C GRADE
Lismore-Derrinallum 23 d Tatyoon 22
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 25 d Great Western 21
Moyston-Willaura 26 d SMW Rovers 19
Penshurst v Glenthompson-Dunkeld
Ararat Eagles 37 d Caramut 19
Woorndoo-Mortlake 23 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 13
LADDER: To come
18/UNDER
Lismore-Derrinallum 49 d Tatyoon 17
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 10 d Great Western 0
Moyston-Willaura 32 d SMW Rovers 28
Penshurst 30 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 19
Caramut 32 d Ararat Eagles 20
Woorndoo-Mortlake 51 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 14
LADDER: WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 32, CARAMUT 32, PENSHURST 28, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 20, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 20, ARARAT EAGLES 16, Tatyoon 12, Moyston-Willaura 8, SMW Rovers 4, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4, Great Western 0
15/UNDER
Tatyoon 27 d Lismore-Derrinallum 5
Great Western 12 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 10
Moyston-Willaura 47 d SMW Rovers 2
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 28 d Penshurst 25
Caramut 17 d Ararat Eagles 10
Woorndoo-Mortlake 10 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 0
LADDER: GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 32, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, TATYOON 28, MOYSTON-WILLAURA 24, PENSHURST 20, CARAMUT 16, Great Western 16, SMW Rovers 10, Lismore-Derrinuallum 8, Ararat Eagles 6, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
13/UNDER
Tatyoon 20 d Lismore-Derrinallum 19
Great Western 37 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
Moyston-Willaura 8 drew SMW Rovers 8
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 22 d Penshurst 14
Caramut 44 d Ararat Eagles 7
Woorndoo-Mortlake 27 d Wickliffe Lake Bolac 4
LADDER: GREAT WESTERN 32, CARAMUT 28, TATYOON 24, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 20, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 20, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 20, Penshurst 12, Ararat Eagles 12, Wicklifee-Lake Bolac 10, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8, Moyston Willaura 4, SMW Rovers 2
