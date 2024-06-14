Legal win for alleged St Paul's Technical College sex abuse victim

An 83-year-old alleged victim of clergy abuse has had a legal win, with the Supreme Court setting aside an attempt by the Christian Brothers to stop a historic damages claim against them.
The Supreme Court's Justice O'Meara handed down his findings in the case of Domenic Colbert, a pseudonym, against the Christian Brothers on Thursday - ruling Colbert can pursue a liability claim against the organisation for historic abuse allegations.
Colbert claimed he was abused physically and sexually by Brothers Frederick Archer and Charles North during his time as a student at Ballarat's St Paul's Technical College in the 1950s.
The abuse was said to have happened "countless times" on a "weekly basis over two years" in the college's administration office, roughly between the years of 1952 and 1955.
Colbert claimed one occasion happened during or after a parade in Ballarat for the Queen in 1954, where he was instructed by Brother North to head to the college's office, where he was fondled and strapped.
The alleged victim claimed the abuse was "trivial" and for "no purpose", and that he was "belted with a leather strap until his hands bled".
Brother Charles North died in 1960 and Brother Frederick Archer died in 1997.
Colbert's proceedings against The Christian Brothers, the organisation responsible for the management of the college in the 1950s, began on August 31, 2020, with a writ and statement of claim.
It was alleged Colbert suffered complex post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the abuse, and was seeking damages.
The matter headed to the Supreme Court, and on May 22, 2024, an application by the Christian Brothers to seek a halt on proceeding came before Justice O'Meara.
The Christian Brothers claimed an future trial resulting from the claim would be unfair, given how much time had passed between the alleged offending and the current proceedings.
Lawyers acting for the Christian Brothers said they were "utterly in the dark" when it came to evidence against the claim, considering the deaths and unavailability of witnesses, the unreliability of Colbert's recollection of events and the loss of certain documents.
Justice O'Meara looked at similar case law to come to his verdict - which included a similar case against the Christian Brothers of Lismore in New South Wales.
The Justice also had regard to the removal of the statute of limitations for child abuse claims, which was introduced as a result of the 2015 Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse.
Justice O'Meara said he didn't "accept" the Christian Brothers' claim that most of the evidence regarding the circumstances of the 1950s incidents were lost to time.
"As I have earlier indicated, if that were to occur the defendant should be able to obtain information concerning the arrangements pertaining to the Queen's visit and the location and features of the 'office'," Justice O'Meara said.
"It follows that I do not accept the submission of the defendant to the effect that it is irretrievable 'in the dark' about about those and other such matters"
Colbert's lawyers also provided additional evidence about alleged abuse by the two brothers, including two affidavits from former students at the college.
In the affidavits the students claim Brother Archer stuck pins into the backsides of students and gave students "the strap" in front of the classroom.
Justice O'Meara refused the Christian Brothers' application for a halt to the proceedings.
"I am not satisfied that the defendant has discharged its onus of establishing that the case is an 'exceptional' one in that a trial of the proceeding would not be consistent with the fundamental norms of the adversarial system," Justice O'Meara said.
St Paul's Technical College was established in Ballarat in 1948, and amalgamated with Sacred Heart College and St Martin's in The Pines in 1995 to become Damascus College.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
