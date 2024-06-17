Ballarat cancer patients part of global trial to improve survival rates

Lymphoma patients in Ballarat are at the forefront of new research, taking part in a global study on new ways to treat a type of the common cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
About 40 per cent of patients diagnosed with Diffuse large B cell lymphoma fail to respond to the standard treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, or relapse following treatment.
A new global clinical trial, in which several Ballarat patients are enrolled, is looking at improving the treatment options for people with the disease.
"There is a high medical need for additional treatment options with improved outcomes and better safety profiles for patients with DLBCL. This study could potentially bring changes in our future practice," said Grampians Health clinical trial coordinator Maggie Zhang.
Ms Zhang and her family moved to Ballarat more than two years ago to take up the clinical trial coordinator role and work as a hematology nurse, having held a similar position at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
Ms Zhang said the options for treating DLBCL were very limited apart from the frontline approach of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, leaving those whose cancers did not respond with few other choices.
"It would be very exciting and interesting to see if we can help bring more therapeutic change to the area, to provide a more tolerable and efficient treatment," she said.
Diffuse large B cell lymphoma is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and a cancer of the lymphatic system. This type of cancer develops when the body makes abnormal B lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell that usually helps fight infections.
Stem cell transplants can also be used to treat DLBCL if the frontline treatment does not work, but these generally take place in metropolitan Melbourne hospital meaning regional patients are away from their home and family, and some patients are not suitable for stem cell transplants.
The new drug could potentially reduce the need for transplants as it might put the lymphoma in to remission.
"It will be such a good option if we could access this clinical trial or eventually this drug locally to minimise the need for long distance travel to big hospitals in Melbourne," she said.
Having worked as a nurse in hematology for more than 10 years, Ms Zhang said treatment of this type of cancer had already progressed greatly and she was excited to see what the future might bring.
"It's been an absolute privilege to see the changes over the years. What we used to do to treat patients 10 years ago is very different to what we do now which is definitely a much safer profile with chemotherapy and immunotherapy," she said.
Ms Zhang is looking forward to seeing the outcome of this study, while championing the need for more clinical trials in medicine.
"Clinical trials help us find new ways to prevent and detect cancer. Clinical trials also help to improve health care services by raising standards of treatment," she said.
