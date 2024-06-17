The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Ballarat cancer patients part of global trial to improve survival rates

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 17 2024 - 4:30pm
Grampians Health clinical trials coordinator Maggie Zhang is hoping a current trial underway at the hospital will help improve the outcome of people with a common form of Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. Picture supplied
Lymphoma patients in Ballarat are at the forefront of new research, taking part in a global study on new ways to treat a type of the common cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

