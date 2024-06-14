Ballarat's dangerous intersections to be finally upgraded

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor, with your weekend newsletter as curated by The Courier news team.
This week, funding was pledged for a key Ballarat intersection after a number of fatal accidents, crashes and near misses.
Nieve Walton reports that a roundabout will now be built at the intersection of Greenhalghs Road and Finchs Road, and what it means to the family of Alex Baines, who died in 2023, and the neighbours in the area, who have called for changes.
Meanwhile, it's the town with no pub. But Melanie Whelan brings us the story of a Buninyong restaurant, who is trying to fill the void.
Dianne Ray, from The Shared Table, has launched a limited pub classics menu, while the Crown Hotel is closed for the time being.
And in sport, Central Highlands Football League expert David Brehaut brings us all the previews from round nine, including this weekend's highly anticipated clash between Daylesford and Carngham-Linton.
Don't miss our live stream here to the game. It's a must-see.
Thanks for your support.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.