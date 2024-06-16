The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

North Ballarat's $5 million windfall for its second oval

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 16 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Ballarat Chairman Richard Start, Ali Driscoll, Juliana Addison, Angela Carey and Shay McInerney after the announcement of a $5 million upgrade at Frank Bourke Oval. Picture by Lachlan Bence
North Ballarat Chairman Richard Start, Ali Driscoll, Juliana Addison, Angela Carey and Shay McInerney after the announcement of a $5 million upgrade at Frank Bourke Oval. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Northern Oval No. 2, otherwise known as Frank Bourke Oval, will be transformed thanks to a $5 million cash injection from the state government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.