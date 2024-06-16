The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Yarn art: a cosy and whimsical way to connect community for Pride Month

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 16 2024 - 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Pride Yarn Bombing project co-organiser and crochet star Caitlin Brown with one of the nine trees that are part of the art installation. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Pride Yarn Bombing project co-organiser and crochet star Caitlin Brown with one of the nine trees that are part of the art installation. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat residents might be curious over trees around town looking extra cosy and colourful this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.