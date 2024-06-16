Yarn art: a cosy and whimsical way to connect community for Pride Month

Ballarat residents might be curious over trees around town looking extra cosy and colourful this month.
For Pride Month, Ballarat Pride have yarn bombed trees around Ballarat in celebration of the event.
Ballarat Pride Yarn Bombing Project organiser Caitlin Brown, who worked on the project along with Kit Hamilton, said it was the first year Ballarat has had a yarn bombing installation for Pride Month.
"It's a great way to share outdoor art anyone can see," she said.
"It's connecting community members together and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Ballarat."
The phenomenon known as yarn bombing started as a way to brighten up an area, adorning trees and other items in public spaces with colourful crocheted wraps.
Crafting events have been held in the lead up to June in preparation for this whimsical display, with around 100 people putting in hundreds of hours to hand-make the creations.
The squares have been made in a range of colours, mostly inspired by the Pride flag colours and also other sexual orientation flag colours, like bisexual, pansexual, asexual and more - representing people across the LGBTQIA+ community.
"It connects community because basically we were all working together to make something beautiful and to celebrate love and acceptance," Ms Brown said.
Pride was important to celebrate in Ballarat, she said.
"Ballarat has come a long way in terms of acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community but there is still a lot of homophobia around, there are still people in the community who have had a lot of negative experiences," Ms Brown said
"It's important to offset that and show it's okay to be who you are and it's okay to be proud of who you are and be open about it."
Ms Brown said they worked with school pride groups, put a call out on social media and held workshops in the library and Barkly Square.
"It was a really big project and a lot of people helped us out with it," she said.
"We delivered bags of supplies to community groups who would crochet squares and drop them off for us. Ballarat community members would use their own supplies and dropped off their squares at Town Hall."
The installation went up on the last week of May and will be taken down the first week of July, however these community projects will not go to waste.
Ms Brown said the crochet wraps will be made into blankets for donation.
"It's doing good twice," she said.
One of the most frequently seen displays is the tree outside the Town Hall in the medium strip in Sturt Street, with hundreds of cars and pedestrians passing it every day.
There is another prominent yarn bombing installation outside of Civil Hall, with a total of nine across the city.
Snap a pic of at least five location and email bpyarnbombingproject@gmail.com to enter the draw to win a prize bag.
For details about other Pride Month events in Ballarat, visit ballaratpride.au/
