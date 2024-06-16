The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Dragon Boat Festival showcases Ballarat's strong Chinese community ties

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 16 2024 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Chen and Hong Wil dressed up for the Dragon Boat Festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Helen Chen and Hong Wil dressed up for the Dragon Boat Festival. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The colour and culture of the annual Dragon Boat Festival has been celebrated in Ballarat for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.