Dragon Boat Festival showcases Ballarat's strong Chinese community ties

The colour and culture of the annual Dragon Boat Festival has been celebrated in Ballarat for the first time.
The Chinese Professionals Club of Australia marked the popular festival at Lake Wendouree on Saturday June 15.
Braving the icy weather, members of the Chinese community from Melbourne and Ballarat as well as other members of the public joined in the celebrations taking part in fan painting, traditional Chinese calligraphy and Tai Chi.
While the dragon boat was unable to be launched in the lake, the day was a huge success for celebrating not just the traditional Chinese holiday but the long ties the Chinese community have had to Ballarat, CPCA secretary Helina Guo said.
"We're celebrating in a public event for people to get an appreciation and understanding of Chinese culture and the Dragon Boat festival," she said.
"As a multicultural country, it's good to have an understanding between different communities and have appreciation of different cultural backgrounds."
Ms Guo said it also allowed a community to know their story and their history.
"Ballarat has a long history with the Chinese community from the gold rush times," she said.
"There is a lot left behind in galleries and museums but also intangible culture like legends, festivals and this continues the Chinese tradition."
The Dragon Boat Festival occurs on the fifth day of the fifth month in the lunar calendar, which is usually late May or June.
While meant to be a time to pray for a break in summer heat, in Ballarat, Ms Guo said it was just about hoping for a dry, sunny day.
The holiday occurs to get rid of the poor fortune brought about by May, thought to be an unlucky time of year and also commemorate Chinese poet and Warring period prime minister, Qu Yuan.
The festival symbolised strengthening bonds within families and creating a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature.
Ms Guo said it was wonderful to see locals come along to the event.
"A lot of people joined in to Tai Chi," she said. "A lot of children were making fans and took them home."
The event was held along with the Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat, with Victoria's Chinese consul Yang Liu also attending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.