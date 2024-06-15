BFNL WRAP | After 400 days, Lakers have a ball

With two sides yet to taste victory for season 2024, Saturday's round nine clash at C.E Brown Reserve was always going to bring unbridled joy for one side.
And for Lake Wendouree, after 400 days, the pressure finally lifted, but for Melton South the climb back still has a long long way to go.
The Lakers produced the most clinical of performances, booting the first seven goals of the match to kill the game as a contest, before racing away to an enormous 29-goal win, 31.11 (197) to 2.11 (23).
It was a day to savour for the home side as much as it was a day to completely forget for Melton South, who never got a chance to even remotely get into the contest as the Lakers went to work.
In all, Lake Wendouree would end the day with 12 different goal kickers, with Bayley Thompson and Jaydo Wright each kicking five for the winners.
It was hard to find a poor player on the Lakers team, and conversely, after a series of early injuries, it was a hard watch if you were a Melton South fan.
If the Panthers were to be any chance in the contest, they needed to be in the game early, but the Lakers started on fire, and by quarter time were already 47 points in front. From there it only grew as the home side finally gave its fans plenty to celebrate.
It was a one-way round in the BFNL with a series of big margins highlighting the gap between some of the top teams and the ones struggling to make finals.
Redan's in's looked like they might be able to test East Point, but from early days, it was clear the Kangaroos were in another dimension to the Lions.
East Point opened up a five-goal lead early and never let up until the last quarter, which was effectively a nil-all draw.
The Kangaroos won 21.12 (138) to 3.7 (25) to confirm their position as one of the teams to beat. Bryson McDougall and Strahan Robinson each kicked four for the winners.
North Ballarat was made to work hard early by a committed Ballarat, before the Roosters ran away with 10 goals to one after half time to win 16.11 (107) to 3.7 (25).
Ballarat was within four goals at the main break and still had a realistic chance of causing an upset, but the young Swans ran out of legs after half time as North produced another professional performance.
Another team that always seems on top, but didn't have it their own way was Sunbury, who eventually saw off Sebastopol 13.10 (88) to 3.11 (29).
The Burra had plenty of chances, but couldn't quite nail the goals when needed to stay in touch, Sunbury doing enough to get back on the winners list.
Melton also proved too polished for Bacchus Marsh in the other game, winning 18.10 (118) to 6.6 (42).
It was a professional effort from the Bloods with Braedan Kight again leading the charge up forward with seven majors.
Bacchus Marsh once again showed they were competitive against the best sides, but still find themselves a level below. They will need to pick up a scalp somewhere in the run home to be assured of finals, but Melton looks a step above at this points.
