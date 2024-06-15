CHFL R9 wrap: Springbank, Beaufort celebrate season breakthroughs

Beaufort and Springbank have ended their winless runs in the Central Highlands Football League
Beaufort stunned Ballan by 12 points at Beaufort on Saturday and Springbank gave Buninyong a wake-up call by 16 points at Buninyong.
For the Crows, it is their first win since round five on May 14, 2022, and coach Daniel Jones' first as a coach - having been joint coach last year and taken on the role solo this season
Jones described the performance as a reward for the players and a great day all round for the club.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said it was satisfying to finally get the victory he felt the Tigers had been building up to.
He said he believed Springbank had played well enough in previous weeks to win, but had not delivered when it counted most.
Challis said everything fell into place, with some big game players stepping up.
Buninyong's loss contributed to a shake-up in the top eight, with Dunnstown's five-point win over Skipton at Skipton also having a major say in the way the race for the finals looks after nine rounds.
The Towners have displaced Hepburn (which had a bye) in eighth and are now just four premiership points from fourth in a squeeze behind Bungaree, Daylesford and undefeated Newlyn.
Newlyn downed Learmonth by 39 points at Newlyn.
Bungaree remains on top after out-classing Creswick by 81 points at Bungaree - percentage ahead of Daylesford, which out-smarted Carngham-Linton by 16 points in a dour struggle at Daylesford.
Skipton's loss now has it a game behind Newlyn and has allowed Gordon to catch it after the Eagles finally shrugged off a resolute Waubra with a six-goal last term to score by 45 points at Waubra.
In the remaining game, Rokewood-Corindhap had a rare win, getting away from Clunes by 36 points at Clunes.
BUNGAREE 32, 188.33
DAYLESFORD 32, 134.37
NEWLYN 28, 268.09
SKIPTON 24, 159.5
GORDON 24, 133.33
BUNINYONG 22, 110.52
CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 135.62
DUNNSTOWN 20, 110.62
Hepburn 18, 165.38
Learmonth 16, 95.65
Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 99.06
Ballan 8, 71.84
Clunes 8, 67.91
Creswick 8, 58.74
Waubra 8, 53
Springbank 4, 70.78
Beaufort 4, 33.02
DETAILS
Rokewood-Corindhap 6.6 6.8 10.9 15.10 (100)
Clunes 1.2 4.5 7.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 3, L.Philp 2, M.Riding 2, R.Aikman 2, M.Lockyer 1, D.Cassidy 1, T.Lamb 1, M.Rivett 1, M.Aikman 1, T.Fagg 1; Clunes: N.Clarke 3, M.Murray 1, A.Bowd 1, J.Robertson 1, M.Kasparian 1, M.Thar 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: L.Philp, M.Rivett, M.Riding, T.Lamb, R.Aikman, M.Aikman; Clunes: M.Ryan, J.Radlof, M.Thar, J.Robertson, N.Clarke, M.Kasparian
Beaufort 4.3 7.4 8.6 11.9 (75)
Ballan 2.4 3.5 5.8 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Beaufort: D.Jones 6, T.Haase 1, R.Tuddenham 1, D.Wenn 1, H.Slater 1, L.Cox 1; Ballan: J.Fuller 4, L.Conlan 1, J.Lingard 1, J.Arnold 1, J.Kurzman 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1
BEST - Beaufort: T.Haase, M.Wilson, H.Slater, L.Cox, R.Tuddenham, J.Wotherspoon; Ballan: J.Lingard, J.Fuller, J.Arnold, A.Mullane, K.Heafield
Newlyn 5.4 8.4 9.6 13.7 (85)
Learmonth 2.4 3.5 5.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 6, T.Carey 2, K.Prendergast 2, L.Reynolds 1, J.Lee 1, L.Prendergast 1; Learmonth: M.Rowe 3, J.Rae 2, W.Green 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Carey, K.Collins, J.Giampaolo, S.Willmott, D.Wehrung, L.Gill; Learmonth: W.Green, J.Rae, J.Rich, M.Judd, M.Rowe, M.Harbour
Bungaree 4.1 8.4 11.7 14.12 (96)
Creswick 0.3 0.4 1.5 1.9 (15)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 7, J.Mahar 2, R.Emerson-Jones 1, J.Sardo 1, X.Carey 1, T.Elliott 1, T.Wakefield 1; Creswick: N.Cochrane 1
BEST - Bungaree: T.Wakefield, J.Lukich, M.Comben, C.Edwards, J.Mahar, S.Mewett; Creswick: A.Sedgwick, B.Dolan, T.Landwehr, G.Lovett, N.Cochrane, T.Randall
Dunnstown 3.3 4.3 7.7 10.9 (69)
Skipton 1.1 5.7 6.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 2, P.Tuddenham 1, W.Henderson 1, R.Adams 1, J.Leonard 1, A.Murphy 1, B.Leonard 1, B.Murphy 1, A.Murphy 1; Skipton: R.Monument 3, J.Draffin 1, D.Phillips 1, T.Cullinan 1, J.McClure 1, L.Stranks 1, M.Gilbert 1
BEST - Dunnstown: A.Caligiuri, P.Britt, R.Adams, B.Leonard, W.Henderson, B.Murphy; Skipton: P.Graham, J.Draffin, D.Phillips, M.Gilbert, L.Lamb, J.Peeters
Daylesford 4.2 7.3 7.7 8.13 (61)
Carngham Linton 0.3 4.7 4.8 6.9 (45)
GOALS - Daylesford: A.Panayi 2, T.Lee 2, A.Lambert 2, T.Dean 1, C.Molivas 1; Carngham Linton: B.Benson 2, A.Mcpherson 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Knight 1, J.Pound 1
BEST - Daylesford: A.Boyse, J.Schroder, T.Dean, J.Briggs, L.Johnston, C.Molivas; Carngham Linton: J.O'Brien, K.Raven, J.Pound, T.Raven, T.Scoble, S.Hopper
Springbank 6.0 10.5 12.8 16.9 (105)
Buninyong 3.3 8.4 10.6 13.11 (89)
GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 5, B.Haintz 3, J.Wilson-Keir 2, T.Finco 2, A.Challis 1, C.Ronan 1, A.Geyle 1, J.Maher 1; Buninyong: J.Coxall 3, J.Robertson 3, J.Ottavi 3, D.Micallef 2, J.Marshall 1, A.Domic 1
BEST - Springbank: H.Twaits, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy, B.Haintz, J.Maher, Z.Bozanich; Buninyong: N.Shell, L.Atkinson, J.Morgan, H.Donald, J.Coxall, J.Ottavi
Gordon 4.1 5.2 8.6 14.9 (93)
Waubra 0.1 5.2 7.3 7.6 (48)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, A.McKenzie 2, M.Nolan 2, J.Gorman 1, Z.Graham 1, B.Payne 1, T.Murphy 1; Waubra: D.Jenkins 2, M.Harrison 1, D.Robertson 1, B.Colligan 1, R.Gavin 1, N.Benson 1
BEST - Gordon: M.Griffiths, A.Toohey, Z.Graham, L.Payne, M.Nolan, M.Gunnell; Waubra: D.Jenkins, A.McPherson, B.Colligan, N.Benson, T.Hall, N.Moran
