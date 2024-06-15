McCartin returns home in style as North win big over Ballarat

NORTH Ballarat Roosters coach Annie McCartin was back at Mars Stadium, leading her side home in a big win over Ballarat.
McCartin, who has returned to the club after successful open-heart surgery earlier in the year, was a noticeable figure on the sidelines on Saturday, assisting alongside her daughter Stacey Matthews, as the Roosters powered away from the Swans to win 72-27.
Maddy Selmon was particularly impressive for the Roosters with 52 goals on the day, shooting above 85 per cent, as the Roosters broke away with a 14-2 first quarter, and never looked back.
The victory moves North Ballarat to third on the ladder, just four per cent behind Sunbury in the race for a top-two position.
Sunbury also was impressive against a plucky Sebastopol, winning 62-41. Rebecca Hicks was outstanding early with 17 first quarter goals as the Sunbury opened up a nine-goal lead at the first change, going on to win 62-41.
The thriller of the round occurred at CE Brown Reserve where Lake Wendouree held on for a 53-51 win over Melton South.
This game always loomed as a tight contest, but for a most part Lake Wendouree held the upper hand. The Lakers led by seven goals at the last change, but had to withstand a tremendous fightback from the Panthers, led by goal shooter Tahnysha Salanoa, who scored 11 last-quarter goals to bring her side back into the contest.
But the Lakers held their nerve and hung on for a two-goal win. It could be a crucial result in the context of the season as well, given the sides will not meet again this year before finals.
Redan asserted itself as the most-likely finalist in the match-up between sixth and seventh, dominating in a big win over East Point. It was a dominant display with Redan up early and never truly challenged.
Melton produced one of its best performances of the season in 69-22 win over Bacchus Marsh in the other clash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.