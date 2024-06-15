The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Review

McCartin returns home in style as North win big over Ballarat

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poppy Douglass looks for a pass in North Ballarat's win over Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Poppy Douglass looks for a pass in North Ballarat's win over Ballarat. Picture by Lachlan Bence

NORTH Ballarat Roosters coach Annie McCartin was back at Mars Stadium, leading her side home in a big win over Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.