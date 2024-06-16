BFNL ROUND 9 WRAP | Lakers have a ball in massive win

It was a win 400 days in the making, and Lake Wendouree made sure it's annual ball was one worth celerbating long into the night after eclipsing a disappointing Melton South on Saturday.
While the match was a contest between two sides right next to each other on the ladder, they proved to be poles apart with the Lakers doing as they pleased to run-out an incredible 29-goal winner.
In all, 12 players got on the scoreboard as the Lakers ran in 31 goals, to fall just three points of kicking double-century.
As good as Lake Wendouree was, Melton South was equally as bad. There has been numerous games this season where the Panthers were in the contest, if not the scoreboard, but after conceding the first seven goals, they never once got any rhythm as the confidence levels seemed to drop with each passing score from the opponents.
But the credit has to go to the Lakers who were professional from the outset, opening up a 47-point lead at the first change and never looking anything but solid throughout the four quarters.
Lake Wendouree coach Rohan Brown, himself, one of many in the team to celebrate a first win at the club said it was a game that he hoped his team would build upon in the coming weeks.
"Out focus throughout the week was to start well," he said. "We came into it like every other game, we trained well throughout the week. To be honest, I think our starts all year have been good.
"They've got some quality players and I know they got a few injuries which didn't help them throughout the game."
Brown said he hoped his team could build on the result for some solid performances for the second half of the season.
"Let's just embrace what we've done today, but more importantly move on and build on it. We've got a massive challenge in two weeks time against Darley, we'll give ourselves every chance.
"It's a great reward for our group, our 19s, reserves and seniors, and those who have welcomed me to the club since I've been here, welcomed the new coaching structure and we were lucky enough to put it all together.
"You've got to celebrate the wins, the guys have made everyone around the club proud the way they've represented themselves, today is just reward for all the effort they've put in."
It took them a while to get going, but North Ballarat eventually found its rhythm in a strong win over Ballarat, to move back into race for a top four position.
The 16.11 (107) to 3.7 (25) result saw the Roosters find their gear in the second half, booting 10-goals-to-one after the break to run out convincing winners.
Little could separate the sides early, with North holding a narrow lead at the first break. The home side didn't really start to kick away until midway through the second quarter, opening up a 26-point lead at the main break.
But from there it was all one-way traffic as the club celebrated a big day with a strong win.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said he felt his side had been a little sluggish in the early stages, coming off the bye, but was pleased with the way they hit their stride in the second half
"We did take a while to get going, I thought Ballarat set the ground up pretry well," he said. "I thought we saw some good signs towards the end of the first quarter and then in the second quarter we started to get rolling, from there it was very good."
While far from the finished product, McCartney believes his side is building nicely through the season.
"They are starting to learn how to defend the whole ground and piece-by-piece we've been building that, we've still got work to do, but it's going pretty well," he said.
"We've always been a good contest team, the whole team is pretty connected in defence and we're kicking some scores, so we're starting to become a pretty good version of what we're about.
"Take out the week where we had a lot of illness run through the place, we've been super consistent for the past eight weeks."
East Point has made another huge statement in its premiership chase, thumping Redan in a one-sided rout at City Oval.
The Kangaroos got the job done in three quarters of sustained power, opening up a 105-point lead at the last change on the back of an eight-goal-to-nil third term, before easing down to win 21.12 (138) to 3.7 (25).
While East Point has been undefeated since round one, this win, above all, against a Redan side that looked to be one of the strongest the Lions teams the club has been able to put on the park this season, speaks volumes of just where East Point is at in season 2024.
Strahan Robinson and Bryson McDougall were at their lethal best in front of the sticks with four majors each, but it was an all the park performance that would have most impressed coach Joe Carmody.
"Kicking seven goals in the first quarter really set us up and we defended really well after that," Carmody said.
"We didn't give away another goal until the last quarter, so it was a pretty strong all-round performance.
"It was pretty clinical, there's a few areas of our game we can still improve, and we knew Redan are still a pretty young side, so it gave our experienced guys a chance to test them. It's about us getting the consistency in performance."
Carmody made special mention of youngster Jack Jeffrey across half forward as well as the games of Johnston brothers, Bryson McDouglall, Joel Van Meel in ruck had a very good game as well, but we thought everyone did their bit."
Next weekend will be one of East Point's biggest tests of the season when it heads to Mars Stadium o face North Ballarat in a top four showdown which could go a long way to determining who is Ballarat's best challenger to the likes of Melton and Sunbury, who also play next round.
Sunbury has produced a solid performance in denying a plucky Sebastopol, eventually pulling away to a 59-point win at Clarke Oval.
It wasn't the cleanest performance seen from Sunbury for the season, but Sebastopol has shown in recent weeks, it is greatly improved from the first part of the season and showed as much in hanging in the contest for as long as it did.
In the end though, the overall class of the Sunbury side took control to win 13.10 (88) to 3.11 (29).
The Burra would be left to rue inaccuracy in front of goal, having the plenty of the ball, but unable to convert when it mattered to keep them in the contest.
Sunbury coach Matt White said his was thrilled with his side's defensive aspect.
"It was an interesting one, they had a lot of possession and we had to defend really well throughout," he said. "To be honest, I'm more happy we were able to keep them to three goals, rather than the 90 points we scored.
"I always know we can score, but the defensive side of the game we've got to keep our minds on.
"It was well structured behind the bye, which was a big focus for us after the East Point game. We got that right, so now we can start to focus on the offence which we'll need to do given we play Melton this week."
There was one injury concern for the Lions with Mitch Lewis suffering a re-occurrence of his hamstring injury.
"I'd say he'd be out until after the bye, we won't take any risks there," White said. "We've got a couple of others with knocks, so we'll wait and see there, but Jake Egan did get through the reserves unscathed so he's a likely up."
Bacchus Marsh knows it needs a scalp of someone big in the second half of the season if it is to be a chance of slipping into the finals, but it looks like it still has a fair way to go to match it with the big boys this season.
Up against Melton, the Bloods were in control from the outset, leading by 50 points at half time.
While Bacchus Marsh were able to hold their own somewhat in the second half, the Cobras were still outgunned, with Melton winning 18.10 (118) to 6.6 (42).
Melton coach Troy Scoble said the focus of the contest had always been in the start.
"Coming off the bye last time, we sort of felt we didn't come off the bye that well last time, so we had a focus all week on trying to create the energy required to start the game well and to the player's credit, they were motivated and we were able to implement all facets of our game style, really in the first 15 minutes, that's where we set the tone for the rest of the day," he said.
"We felt that they were such a good young list, we needed to put them on the back foot early, it doesn't always work out that way, but you do hope to put a little bit of a seed of doubt in their mind early and I thought we did that."
Small forward Braedan Kight continued his brilliant season with another seven goals, but there was one down side for both clubs with both rucks Jono O'Brien from Melton and Luke Goetz from Bacchus Marsh both suffering injuries in a ruck duel.
O'Brien had scans on Saturday night on an ankle and while there is no break, he will miss a few weeks.
Goetz also has an ankle injury, while defender Jack Parente also rolled an ankle in a contest.
Coach Dennis Amrfield said he hoped both would be on the minor end, but couldn't make a call until the swelling went down.
"Luke goes down, Jack Parente goes down, when you have a bad day, it's a bad day," he said.
"He's rolled his ankle, I'm no doctor, but from what I've heard it'll be touch-and-go once the swelling goes down. I'm hoping it's more minor, for Luke's sake, I'm hoping it's a one or two, then the bye.
"Parente twisted the ankle in a tackle, I don't think it's as severe, so he'll be a watch this space."
Armfield said while the final result was disappointing, he was happy enough with the way the team fought on after a poor start.
"We knew what we had to do, and they came out and kicked a goal in the first 30 seconds, then before we knew it they were 30-0 and it was always going to be hard from there," he said.
"I thought we were in the contest, it was just the start and perhaps red-time of quarters that let us down, but we did manage to stem the bleeding a little bit, so what we do stacks up, we just need to do it for longer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.