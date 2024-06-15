Beaufort coach Daniel Jones: 'I was like a proud father'

Beaufort coach Daniel Jones says he felt like a proud father after the Crows ended a losing run going back to more than two years.
"The way some of the young guys stepped up and were able to compete.
"For us to get our hands dirty (when Ballan got a run on) to stem the tide when they had a run on and then hit the scoreboard.
"That was probably the most pleasing aspect of it all.
"I felt like a proud dad to be honest," Jones said as he summed up a 12-point victory over Ballan at Beaufort on Saturday - his first win as a coach after sharing the role with Mitch Jenkins last season and taking it on by himself this year.
The Crows had not won in 736 days - that coming in round 5 on May 14, 2022, when they defeated Creswick by 40 points.
Jones said it was always going to be a "contested" style game.
"That's what Ballan bring - an ability to win the ball in the contest. Our challenge was to break even at the contest and from there try to get them on the outside."
For Beaufort, it was mission accomplished.
The Crows led at each change, but Ballan did loom in the last quarter when they closed within two kicks.
Jones said the response Beaufort provided at that point was crucial.
He said a strong start to lead by 11 points at quarter time had been important.
"That gave the guys a lot of belief that we were in the game.
"We knew that if we stuck to our processes from there we would get an opportunity," Jones said.
He said captain Tim Haase had been phenomenal in his 100th senior appearance for the Crows - leading from the front.
Flynn Kellett, and defenders Ryan Luke and Cormac Mahony were also important contributors.
"We need 22 contributors and that's what we got," Jones said.
Beaufort 4.3 7.4 8.6 11.9 (75)
Ballan 2.4 3.5 5.8 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Beaufort: D.Jones 6, T.Haase 1, R.Tuddenham 1, D.Wenn 1, H.Slater 1, L.Cox 1; Ballan: J.Fuller 4, L.Conlan 1, J.Lingard 1, J.Arnold 1, J.Kurzman 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1
BEST - Beaufort: T.Haase, M.Wilson, H.Slater, L.Cox, R.Tuddenham, J.Wotherspoon; Ballan: J.Lingard, J.Fuller, J.Arnold, A.Mullane, K.Heafield
