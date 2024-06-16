Springbank finally gets it right, lands opening win of CHFL season

Springbank coach Andrew Challis says improved efficiency and a more aggressive approach in attack were instrumental in the Tigers getting their first win of the season at the expense of Buninyong at Buninyong.
Springbank led throughout to take the encounter by 16 points in the CHFL on Saturday.
It is Buninyong's second loss in its latest three outings and drops it to sixth.
While the Bombers are just two premiership points out of the top four, so tight is the battle among the leading nine teams in the competition they are just one win inside the top eight.
Challis said it was satisfying to finally "get the job done" after being not too far away in a number of games.
He said kicking straight, more efficient use of the football and kicking longer when going forward had made all the difference in getting the Tigers over the line.
"We've going into the 50 too shallow. We played a lot deeper which allowed our forwards to get a hold of it."
Zak Bozanich was a big beneficiary of this - kicking five goals.
Challis was also delighted with the performance of ruckman Pat Glanford and the rest of the midfield.
He said the return of Justin Simpson had also provided a steadying influence in defence.
"It just goes to show what we can achieve when we get it right," Challis said.
While Springbank took the premiership points, it did not fare well on the injury front.
Chaliis and Chris Quinlan, who was playing his first game back from a lengthy lay-off, each strained hamstrings, Archie Geyle struck more shoulder trouble and Todd Finco had quadricep soreness.
Buninyong 3.3 8.4 10.6 13.11 (89)
GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 5, B.Haintz 3, J.Wilson-Keir 2, T.Finco 2, A.Challis 1, C.Ronan 1, A.Geyle 1, J.Maher 1; Buninyong: J.Coxall 3, J.Robertson 3, J.Ottavi 3, D.Micallef 2, J.Marshall 1, A.Domic 1
BEST - Springbank: H.Twaits, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy, B.Haintz, J.Maher, Z.Bozanich; Buninyong: N.Shell, L.Atkinson, J.Morgan, H.Donald, J.Coxall, J.Ottavi
