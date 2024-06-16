The Couriersport
Review

Springbank finally gets it right, lands opening win of CHFL season

DB
By David Brehaut
June 16 2024 - 10:11am
Everything finally fell into place for Springbank, which had to wait until round to get its first win of the CHFL season - upsetting Buninyong on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Everything finally fell into place for Springbank, which had to wait until round to get its first win of the CHFL season - upsetting Buninyong on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Springbank coach Andrew Challis says improved efficiency and a more aggressive approach in attack were instrumental in the Tigers getting their first win of the season at the expense of Buninyong at Buninyong.

DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

