How going back to basics for reading will help our kids

One of my strongest childhood memories is of my Mum sitting with me each night to read my reader.
"Sound it out," she would instruct, when I struggled with a difficult word.
As a primary school student in South Australia, I learned to read using phonics.
Before long, I was ploughing through kids' novels.
As a child of the 90s, it was books from authors like Enid Blyton, Ann M. Martin and Paul Jennings, and series' like Nancy Drew.
I would often borrow a handful of books from the school library and read them back to back over the weekend.
I was a farm kid and would cart books up to the top of the tank stand or perch myself in the mulberry tree.
I also benefited from the effort Mum put in, particularly from early childhood.
She would read to my siblings and I from the Dr Seuss collection; books like A Fish Out of Water or The Best Nest.
Learning to read meant that learning in general throughout my school years was never difficult and undoubtedly, my love of reading and writing contributed to my choice of career.
This week, The Courier reported on the Victorian Government's announcement it is changing the way kids will learn to read - returning to phonics.
So why is this important for Ballarat kids?
Earlier this year, a Grattan Institute report found one third of Australian school students can't read at their grade level.
For students in regional and rural areas, it's more than half.
We know that when kids don't learn to read fluently and efficiently in their first years of primary school - it can seriously impact their future learning and for many, they won't catch up.
That has broader impacts on the number of youth who leave school early or become disengaged from education and enter the criminal justice system.
In Ballarat, data has shown one in four children start school behind and they never catch up.
The Grattan Institute report recommends all schools using a 'structured literacy' approach right through school, which includes a focus on phonics in the early years, when kids are learning to read.
You can read Michelle Smith's story with ACU literacy expert Dr Tina Daniel, below, who explains this more.
The Victorian Government's change, which comes into place in public schools from next year, brings us into alignment with NSW, South Australia and Queensland.
Learning to read in early primary school, and early intervention in identifying any issues, is key so we don't have to spend that time playing catch up.
But it helps to have a reading model that helps kids get it right, from the start.
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
