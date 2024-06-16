Removal of 'Maureen the Crane' marks milestone for hospital redevelopment

The removal of Maureen the Crane from the busy Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment marks an important milestone in the $655 million project.
The city skyline has returned to its usual state, minus the red blinking light at the peak of Maureen's long arm, after the 43m tower crane was removed piece by piece on June 15 and 16.
Drummond Street was closed to traffic as a two large mobile cranes were used to delicately pull apart the crane that has been used over the past 12 months to construct the first building of the redevelopment which is known as the Central Energy Plant.
With construction complete on the CEP, the focus now turns to fitting out the interior.
The tower crane was named Maureen after Grampians Health volunteer Maureen Woodford who said it had been an "absolute privilege" to have her name gracing the Ballarat skyline and represent her fellow volunteers.
"It really has been wonderful in so many ways. It has been a great topic of conversation for all who walk through the hospital doors every day," she said.
"One conversation that will remain close to my heart is with a nurse who regularly brought her five-year-old son into the hospital. The nurse would often talk to her son about the crane to distract him of the purpose of his visit. To be able to help in that way was very special."
Grampians Health chief redevelopment and infrastructure officer Veronica Furnier-Tosco said the CEP was expected to open at the end of October.
"The builders are currently fitting the building out," she said. "The building on Drummond Street will house Grampians Health education, capital works, engineering, IT, pharmacy, environmental services, the at-home care workforce, pathology and Deakin University," she said.
The next stages of the hospital redevelopment will see the completion of the expanded multi-deck car park, which is expected to reopen in August, and works to commence on the main tower in the coming months.
The car park crane is expected to be dismantled on June 19 and 20, with minor road disruptions in Ascot Street on those two days.
Ms Furnier-Tosco said tower cranes were expected to return as part of the main tower build in late 2025.
"After the success of Maureen the Crane, we will definitely look at naming future cranes," she said. "We don't know who we will name them after yet but we are keen for them to be named.
"Maureen the Crane has been extremely popular with our staff, patients and visitors. Staff and patients have really enjoyed seeing Maureen the Crane when arriving at the hospital and then being greeted with a cheerful hello by Maureen herself at the Volunteers Welcome Desk."
