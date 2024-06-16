The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

And just like that, Miners women are back in town, men go 1-1

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mehryn Kraker of the Miners Womens celebrates the win over Dandenong with fans on Saturday night. Picture by Adam Trafford
Mehryn Kraker of the Miners Womens celebrates the win over Dandenong with fans on Saturday night. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE debut of WNBA draftee Jaz Shelley and the return tot he court of Chloe Bibby and Mehyrn Kraker have breathed new life into the Ballarat Miners women's season, taking two highly fancied NBL1 South teams to the cleaners across the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.