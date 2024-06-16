CHNL review: Gordon closes in on top eight

Gordon has closed the gap on the top eight in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition.
The Eagles have moved within percentage of the top eight.
In a round dominated by the leading teams, Gordon made the most of a favourable match-up to down Waubra by 38 goals at Waubra on Saturday.
Gordon has joined eighth-placed Beaufort on 20 premiership points after nine rounds.
Beaufort needed to have the better Ballan, but came up short by nine goals in one of the closest contests of the day.
Dunnstown and Skipton, both off the pace down the ladder, played a thriller with the Towners getting home by one goal.
The top six teams all had comfortable wins, including first-placed Learmonth by 33 goals over Newlyn - dropping the Cats to seventh.
Springbank (second), Hepburn (third), Rokewood-Corindhap (fourth) and Daylesford (sixth) also further consolidated their positions.
Gordon looks the most likely combination to make a charge at a finals berth from outside the top eight.
Bungaree 57 d Creswick 32
Daylesford 64 d Carngham-Linton 29
Springbank 63 d Buninyong 35
Gordon 57 d Waubra 29
Dunnstown 43 d Skipton 42
Rokewood-Corindhap 59 d Clunes 40
Learmonth 73 d Newlyn 40
Ballan 65 d Beaufort 56
LADDER: LEARMONTH 36, SPRINGBANK 32, HEPBURN 32, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 30, BALLAN 28, DAYLESFORD 26, NEWLYN 24, BEAUFORT 20, Gordon 20, Bungaree 16, Buninyong 12, Dunnstown 12, Carngham-Linton 12, Skipton 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 4, Waubra 0
