Parents plea for zebra crossing to protect kids crossing busy road

Concerned parents fear children trying to cross a busy road could be hit by a car as increasing traffic levels cause havoc near their primary school.
Some parents now walk to the road themselves before and after school to ensure their children, and others, can cross safely in breaks of traffic because there is no designated crossing.
A petition in Haddon is calling for a zebra crossing to be installed on Haddon-Windermere Road, near the intersection of Sago Hill Road, to allow children and other pedestrians to cross safely.
Mother-of-two Kathryn Morris has seen traffic levels increase near the busy roundabout, and more children crossing the road as the population of the area increases.
"My daughter occasionally rings us on the way home and says it's really hard to get across the road," Ms Morris said.
"Sometimes we go down and wait for them and help them cross the road but we don't always have the opportunity to do that."
It's not just the volume of traffic coming along the road, but the nearby roundabout makes it difficult for pedestrians to tell which way a car is going.
Petitions left at the Haddon General Store, Haddon Kindergarten and Haddon Primary School in recent weeks gathered more than 140 signatures and Ms Morris will now submit them, along with maps, letters and other evidence, to the Golden Plains Shire and await their decision.
Ms Morris said the ongoing stress prompted her to be the one to lobby the council for a crossing.
"I decided nothing was going to happen if I did nothing so I rang council to see what I needed to do and they said they would consider it if I met the criteria," she said.
The proposed crossing would be on Haddon-Windermere Road just north of the roundabout and opposite the memorial park.
One side of the road has a trail going to the local skate park, Lions Park, general store and playground while the other side goes to the kindergarten, primary school, recreation reserve and community centre.
"It's used by so many people. I see heaps of kids cross there ... and even the school itself when they do excursions to the Lions Park all the kids have to cross there."
Recent works to the Haddon Kindergarten have added an extra 50 kinder places to meet the growth demands of the town, which will further increase traffic levels particularly around school time.
