CHFL R9 in review: Bombers, Blues coaches pay out on players

The Central Highlands Football League finals race has taken an new turn.
Losses to Skipton, Buninyong and Carngham-Linton on Saturday have tightened the battle for spots in the top eight after nine rounds.
Dunnstown confirmed it is well in the hunt with a last-gasp five-point win over Skipton at Skipton.
This was enough to lift the Towners into eighth position at the expense of Hepburn, which had a bye.
Bungaree, Daylesford and Newlyn head the ladder, with a one-win buffer between the Cats and rest of the top eight.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin has not held back in his assessment of the Bombers after losing to Springbank at Buninyong.
"Our players did not turn up with the right mindset."
He said the Bombers had been unable to go with Springbank's strong midfield - opening the door for the Tigers' first win of the season.
O'Loughlin said it had been disappointing to effectively hand back the win it had against Gordon the previous round.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis says improved efficiency and a more aggressive approach in attack were instrumental in the Tigers getting the win.
Springbank led throughout to take the encounter by 16 points.
It is Buninyong's second loss in its latest three outings and drops it to sixth.
While the Bombers are just two premiership points out of the top four, so tight is the battle among the leading nine teams in the competition they are just one win inside the top eight.
Challis said it was satisfying to finally "get the job done" after being not too far away in a number of games.
He said kicking straight, more efficient use of the football and kicking longer when going forward had made all the difference in getting the Tigers over the line.
"We've going into the 50 too shallow. We played a lot deeper which allowed our forwards to get a hold of it."
Zak Bozanich was a big beneficiary of this - kicking five goals.
Challis was also delighted with the performance of ruckman Pat Glanford and the rest of the midfield.
He said the return of Justin Simpson had also provided a steadying influence in defence.
"It just goes to show what we can achieve when we get it right," Challis said.
While Springbank took the premiership points, it did not fare well on the injury front.
Chaliis and Chris Quinlan, who was playing his first game back from a lengthy lay-off, each strained hamstrings, Archie Geyle struck more shoulder trouble and Todd Finco had quadricep soreness.
Springbank 6.0 10.5 12.8 16.9 (105)
Buninyong 3.3 8.4 10.6 13.11 (89)
GOALS - Springbank: Z.Bozanich 5, B.Haintz 3, J.Wilson-Keir 2, T.Finco 2, A.Challis 1, C.Ronan 1, A.Geyle 1, J.Maher 1; Buninyong: J.Coxall 3, J.Robertson 3, J.Ottavi 3, D.Micallef 2, J.Marshall 1, A.Domic 1
BEST - Springbank: H.Twaits, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy, B.Haintz, J.Maher, Z.Bozanich; Buninyong: N.Shell, L.Atkinson, J.Morgan, H.Donald, J.Coxall, J.Ottavi
Carngham-Linton knew what was coming from Daylesford, but no matter what it tried there was no avoiding the Bulldogs' relentless stoppage game.
Daylesford continued on its winning way by 16 points at Daylesford on Saturday to strengthen its hold on second position - only percentage adrift of Bungaree.
Daylesford had the match on its terms for most of the day, with a disciplined display of constant pressure smothering Carngham-Linton and shutting down the visitors' running game.
The Saints did get the game on their terms for a while in the second quarter, cutting into Daylesford's early lead, but it was short-lived.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said other than the short period in the second term when it became a transition battle, the Bulldogs had executed their game plan almost perfectly.
He said although their midfield-forward connection was not as good as he would have liked, their pressure and contest work was spot on - enabling them to get the encounter on their terms.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said the Saints had tried everything to break down Daylesford on the outside, but it did not work.
"Their pressure and tackling was exceptional."
Daylesford lost veteran Michael Cummings early in the day after he landed heavily.
Daylesford 4.2 7.3 7.7 8.13 (61)
Carngham Linton 0.3 4.7 4.8 6.9 (45)
GOALS - Daylesford: A.Panayi 2, T.Lee 2, A.Lambert 2, T.Dean 1, C.Molivas 1; Carngham Linton: B.Benson 2, A.Mcpherson 1, N.O'Brien 1, M.Knight 1, J.Pound 1
BEST - Daylesford: A.Boyse, J.Schroder, T.Dean, J.Briggs, L.Johnston, C.Molivas; Carngham Linton: J.O'Brien, K.Raven, J.Pound, T.Raven, T.Scoble, S.Hopper
Ballan coach Harley Bongart reinforced his disappointment with the Blues's 12-point loss to Beaufort at Beaufort with early morning training on Sunday.
He had his players gather at 6am for a boot camp-like session in the vicinity of Bostock Reservoir near Ballan.
Bongart said the Blues had let themselves down.
He said Ballan was playing its best football against the better quality teams, but unable to reproduce it against sides down the ladder.
Bongart said there seemed to be an expectancy that the wins in these ganmes would just come.
He said they needed to be better than that.
In contrast Beaucort coach Daniel Jones could not have been prouder of his players,.
He says he felt like a proud father after the Crows ended a losing run going back to more than two years.
"The way some of the young guys stepped up and were able to compete.
"For us to get our hands dirty (when Ballan got a run on) to stem the tide when they had a run on and then hit the scoreboard.
"That was probably the most pleasing aspect of it all.
"I felt like a proud dad to be honest," Jones said as he summed up his first win as a coach after sharing the role with Mitch Jenkins last season and taking it on by himself this year.
The Crows had not won in 736 days - that coming in round 5 on May 14, 2022, when they defeated Creswick by 40 points.
Jones said it was always going to be a "contested" style game.
"That's what Ballan bring - an ability to win the ball in the contest. Our challenge was to break even at the contest and from there try to get them on the outside."
For Beaufort, it was mission accomplished.
The Crows led at each change, but Ballan did loom in the last quarter when they closed within two kicks.
Jones said the response Beaufort provided at that point was crucial.
He said a strong start to lead by 11 points at quarter time had been important.
"That gave the guys a lot of belief that we were in the game.
"We knew that if we stuck to our processes from there we would get an opportunity," Jones said.
He said captain Tim Haase had been phenomenal in his 100th senior appearance for the Crows - leading from the front.
Flynn Kellett, and defenders Ryan Luke and Cormac Mahony were also important contributors.
"We need 22 contributors and that's what we got," Jones said.
Beaufort 4.3 7.4 8.6 11.9 (75)
Ballan 2.4 3.5 5.8 9.9 (63)
GOALS - Beaufort: D.Jones 6, T.Haase 1, R.Tuddenham 1, D.Wenn 1, H.Slater 1, L.Cox 1; Ballan: J.Fuller 4, L.Conlan 1, J.Lingard 1, J.Arnold 1, J.Kurzman 1, C.Parsons-Jones 1
BEST - Beaufort: T.Haase, M.Wilson, H.Slater, L.Cox, R.Tuddenham, J.Wotherspoon; Ballan: J.Lingard, J.Fuller, J.Arnold, A.Mullane, K.Heafield
Newlyn remains unbeaten and hot on the tail of Bungaree and Daylesford.
The Cats worked their way a tough, contested battle to break the game open and defeat Learmonth by 39 points at Newlyn.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo was not happy with turnovers through the middle stages of the game - forcing the Cats into damage control to maintain their advantage having the better final term.
The Cats took the honours, but added to their injury inissues with Mitch Magrath hyper=extending a knee.
Mitch Phelps (calf) withdrew from the selected side.
Learmonth remains 10th - four premiership points outside the top eight and needing to produce something special in the weeks ahead.
Learmonth coach Jake Dunne was left ruing not being able to get the reward on the scoreboard.
He said missed opportunities had cost Lakies dearly.
They look like being without two of their best midfielders in the weeks to come too, with Cam Kimber and James Laidlaw battling injuries.
Newlyn 5.4 8.4 9.6 13.7 (85)
Learmonth 2.4 3.5 5.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Collins 6, T.Carey 2, K.Prendergast 2, L.Reynolds 1, J.Lee 1, L.Prendergast 1; Learmonth: M.Rowe 3, J.Rae 2, W.Green 1
BEST - Newlyn: T.Carey, K.Collins, J.Giampaolo, S.Willmott, D.Wehrung, L.Gill; Learmonth: W.Green, J.Rae, J.Rich, M.Judd, M.Rowe, M.Harbour
Gordon was made the fight all the way before easing away to a 45-point win over Waubra at Waubra.
The Eagles led by nine points at three quarter time, but were far from home.
In the end, Waubra could not go with Gordon four quarters.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said it was a much improved effort by the Roos.
He said to be right in the game going into the last term was a big effort against the reigning premier.
"We just couldn't go withthem for four quarters."
Ford said while disappointed not to be able to go with it late, there had been a lot to like about the performance.
Gordon 4.1 5.2 8.6 14.9 (93)
Waubra 0.1 5.2 7.3 7.6 (48)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, A.McKenzie 2, M.Nolan 2, J.Gorman 1, Z.Graham 1, B.Payne 1, T.Murphy 1; Waubra: D.Jenkins 2, M.Harrison 1, D.Robertson 1, B.Colligan 1, R.Gavin 1, N.Benson 1
BEST - Gordon: M.Griffiths, A.Toohey, Z.Graham, L.Payne, M.Nolan, M.Gunnell; Waubra: D.Jenkins, A.McPherson, B.Colligan, N.Benson, T.Hall, N.Moran
Dunnstown has beaten Skipton with a goal in the dying seconds at Skipton.
Riley Adams converted after being awarded a free kick to get the Towners into the top eight and give their finals prospect some extra spark.
Dunnstown joint coach Glenn Wilkins said a strong wok-rate had played a big part in getting what was an important win.
Dunnstown 3.3 4.3 7.7 10.9 (69)
Skipton 1.1 5.7 6.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 2, P.Tuddenham 1, W.Henderson 1, R.Adams 1, J.Leonard 1, A.Murphy 1, B.Leonard 1, B.Murphy 1, A.Murphy 1; Skipton: R.Monument 3, J.Draffin 1, D.Phillips 1, T.Cullinan 1, J.McClure 1, L.Stranks 1, M.Gilbert 1
BEST - Dunnstown: A.Caligiuri, P.Britt, R.Adams, B.Leonard, W.Henderson, B.Murphy; Skipton: P.Graham, J.Draffin, D.Phillips, M.Gilbert, L.Lamb, J.Peeters
The Grasshoppers had their third win of the season - kicking away by 36 points against Clunes at Clunes.
Each team was desperate to get the points and it was not until the last term that Rokewood-Corindhap finally.
The Grasshoppers added five goals to ensure they stayed out of the reach of the Magpies.
Rokewood-Corindhap lost Pat Haberfield with a broken collarbone.
Rokewood-Corindhap 6.6 6.8 10.9 15.10 (100)
Clunes 1.2 4.5 7.8 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 3, L.Philp 2, M.Riding 2, R.Aikman 2, M.Lockyer 1, D.Cassidy 1, T.Lamb 1, M.Rivett 1, M.Aikman 1, T.Fagg 1; Clunes: N.Clarke 3, M.Murray 1, A.Bowd 1, J.Robertson 1, M.Kasparian 1, M.Thar 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: L.Philp, M.Rivett, M.Riding, T.Lamb, R.Aikman, M.Aikman; Clunes: M.Ryan, J.Radlof, M.Thar, J.Robertson, N.Clarke, M.Kasparian
Bungaree was in another class as it defeated Creswick by 81 points at Bungaree.
The Demons lost defender Ben Simpson from the selected side, but it made no difference as the Wickers' only goal came in the third quarter.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the Wickers had a "crack" early, but missed set shots on goal and never recovered.
Bungaree 4.1 8.4 11.7 14.12 (96)
Creswick 0.3 0.4 1.5 1.9 (15)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Lukich 7, J.Mahar 2, R.Emerson-Jones 1, J.Sardo 1, X.Carey 1, T.Elliott 1, T.Wakefield 1; Creswick: N.Cochrane 1
BEST - Bungaree: T.Wakefield, J.Lukich, M.Comben, C.Edwards, J.Mahar, S.Mewett; Creswick: A.Sedgwick, B.Dolan, T.Landwehr, G.Lovett, N.Cochrane, T.Randall
