Mum's thanks after every parent's nightmare

I spoke to Miners Rest mum Amy McIntyre who went through every parent's nightmare when her son Atticus collapsed at White Night on June 1.
But she also saw the best of Ballarat in that instant. Strangers stepped in to help, ambulance officers arrived to take over, police dropped in to check, and tired and overworked hospital staff went above and beyond to treat him and the countless others in the ED that night.
Thankfully Atticus has made a full recovery and Amy wanted to publicly thank everyone who helped out that night.
Speaking of the hospital, Ballarat's skyline has changed again with Maureen the Crane being removed over the weekend following completion of construction on the Ballarat Base Hospital's new central energy plant.
Alison Foletta took a trip out to Lake Wendouree on Saturday to enjoy the colour and culture of the first Dragon Boat Festival which also celebrated the long ties the Chinese community have to Ballarat.
Greg Gliddon brings us the news that North Ballarat's Northern Oval No. 2, also known as Frank Bourke Oval, will be transformed thanks to a $5 million cash injection from the state government in addition.
And of course we've got to all the highs and lows from the BFNL, CHFL and all the sport going on across the region.
