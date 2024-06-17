Gove joins 200 club in Lakers rout over Melton South

Angus Gove has added his name the the double century list for season 2024 with an incredible display in Lake Wendouree's thumping victory over Melton South.
Gove finished with 208 ranking points with a game of 28 kicks, 14 handballs, 11 marks, 15 contested possessions, five tackles and a goal in a near perfect display from his team.
It was a complete domination from the Lakers who ended the day who ended the day winning all the major stats, expect in clearances.
Melton South couldn't make use of their aerial dominance, too often failing to pick up their men, allowing Lake Wendouree easy exits. This is best shown in the fact that Lake Wendouree took 112 uncontested marks on the day, as opposed to just 50 from the Panthers.
The Lakers also had 156 more disposals on the day, an extra 51 ground ball gets and 39 more contested possessions.
LAKE WENDOUREE STATS
MELTON SOUTH STATS
If teams are going to stop Melton's surge to the premiership, they will have to put some work into Braedan Kight who continued his incredible season with seven goals from 23 disposals.
The small forward took his season's tally to 41 goals which puts him 11 goals clear on top of the goal kicking ladder.
Apart from Kight's starring performance, the statistics were fairly even in clash with Bacchus Marsh, but Melton had the best players on the ground. It was 36 touches for Lachlan Walker, 32 from Lachlan Watkins and 30 from Jack Walker.
Tyson Shea added a spark back in the side with 28 touches, while Bacchus Marsh would have also been happy with Jack Kovacevic's game, finishing with 27 possessions, 12 marks and a goal.
MELTON STATS
BACCHUS MARSH STATS
Riley Polkinghorne had another day out for North Ballarat with a best on ground display in the Roosters' big win over the Swans.
The young gun finishes Saturday's game with 36 possessions, of which 19 were contested, 11 clearances and two goals in a dominant display.
North took a while to get moving, but the 10-goal-to-one second half showed the gap between the two sides.
For Ballarat, Marcus Powling had a big day in the ruck and was actually rated the third best points scorer on the ground for his 51 hit outs, but too often it was the likes of Polkinghorne and Brock Leonard that took the ball away.
Another highlight for Ballarat was Lewis Rinaldi's game, finishing with 12 tackles to go with his 20 possessions and six clearances.
NORTH BALLARAT STATS
BALLARAT STATS
It was all one-way traffic at City Oval with East Point having 10 of the top 11 players on the ground in terms of ranking points.
And like at Melton with Braedan Kight, if a team is to beat East Point on the way to the premiership this year, they need to put a lot of work into the Johnston brothers.
Matt Johnston had another 39 possessions, six clearances and two goals in another dominating display, Jordan Johnston was ranked the second best player on the ground with 162 points for his 28 possessions.
Jack Jeffrey's day across half forward earn special praise from his coach, while Jacob Brown and Joel Van Meel in the ruck also had huge games.
The only Redan player ranked inside the top 10 on the day was Daniel Bond, who 22 possessions saw him pick up 105 ranking points.
REDAN STATS
EAST POINT STATS
Sebastopol playing coach Tony Lockyer has had a big day out against Sunbury, with 45 possessions, having gone head-to-head for some of the contest with Josh Guthrie.
While Lockyer had heaps of the ball, Guthrie added three goals to go with his 26 disposals, in the strong win for his side.
Statistics don't really tell the full story here with the top four possession getters on the ground all being from the Burra, and in fact, the visitors actually had two more touches on the day.
But Sebastopol's inability to put a score on the board ultimately cost them a chance of getting into the contest.
In the contest of the game, it was Jake Sutton's five goals that seemed to be the difference in the match.
SUNBURY STATS
SEBASTOPOL STATS
