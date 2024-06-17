The Couriersport
Analysis

Gove joins 200 club in Lakers rout over Melton South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 17 2024 - 1:09pm
Lake Wendouree's Angus Gove scored 208 ranking points in his team's big win over Melton South. Picture by Lachlan Bence
LAKE WENDOUREE v MELTON SOUTH

Angus Gove has added his name the the double century list for season 2024 with an incredible display in Lake Wendouree's thumping victory over Melton South.

