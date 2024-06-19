Two new leaders in player of the year award

TWO new players have taken over the running in The Courier's BFNL player of the year award with both North Ballarat's Riley Polkinghorne and East Point's Matt Johnston picking up perfect scores in Saturday's big wins.
The pair have moved to 32 votes, two clear of Sunbury's Josh Guthrie, who also picked up five votes in the clash against Sebastopol game.
It was a hard choice between Guthrie and Sebastopol's Tony Lockyer for the top votes in that game, with Lockyer having 45 possessions, but ultimately Guthrie's three goals in a low-scoring game got him the votes.
There was a series of big results and the those winners tended to dominate the voting across the board.
For early leader Darley's Brett Bewley, the bye came at the wrong time, but having had two weeks off, no doubt the Devils star will be putting his best foot forward in coming weeks to get back on top.
5 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
4 - Lachlan Watkins (Melton)
3 - Ryan Davis (Melton)
2 - Lachlan Walker (Melton)
1 - Jack Kovacevic (Bacchus Marsh)
5 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
4 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
3 - Joshua Sparkman (North Ballarat)
2 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
1 - Elliott Lamb (North Ballarat)
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
3 - Jack Jeffrey (East Point)
2 - Jacob Brown (East Point)
1 - Joel Van Meel (East Point)
5 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
4 - Jaydo Wright (Lake Wendouree)
3 - Bayley Thompson (Lake Wendouree)
2 - Joel O'Connell (Lake Wendouree)
1 - Tim Collins (Lake Wendouree)
5 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
4 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
3 - Jake Sutton (Sunbury)
2 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
1 - Ben Hutt (Sebastopol)
32 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
32 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
30 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
27 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
21 - Braedan Kight (Melton)
