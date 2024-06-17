The program helping keep patients out of the emergency department

An innovative Grampians Health program is helping keep people with complex health conditions out of hospital and reduce pressure on packed emergency departments.
Clinicians working in the Grampians Watch team regularly check in with patients, help them better understand their illness, monitor symptoms and coach them to achieving health goals to keep them healthy at home for as long as possible.
The program has been running for several years, but has transitioned from face-to-face consultations to a telephone-based program to allow it to support more patients.
The service extends to patients in the west Wimmera and central highlands health regions as well.
Grampians Watch team leader Pheona Griffith said patients typically had complex health conditions, multiple ED visits over a fairly short period, and a desire to improve their health.
There are about 200 patients on the Grampians Watch books currently, and just under 300 had been through the program and been discharged.
"Many of the clients we have, have complex medical needs and complex medical conditions but we are not just looking at the medical conditions, we address their health in a holistic manner," Ms Griffith said.
"We look at all the other things in life that may be causing some of that medical condition ... try to take some of that weight of the health problem away from them and support them to see their way through it."
Clinicians also help educate people about their symptoms so they know when to reach out for help before it gets to a point where they need emergency care.
In one case a patient in their 40s had presented repeatedly to the ED with shortness of breath but doctors had been unable to make a diagnosis.
Eventually it was identified as early heart failure and the shortness of breath arose when they were overloaded with fluid.
"They couldn't recognise their symptoms because they didn't know the condition but once they came on board with Grampians Watch ... and got support around what fluid restriction means, how they can incorporate it with what they like to drink, and understand what heart failure is and the early symptoms ... they had a really good outcome after three or four months.
"They were able to recognise when going in to overload, get the help they needed ... and have actually remained outside of the ED for over 12 months."
Several times a week for the past month, Grampians Health has posted on social media that the Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department is experiencing high demand, with long waits expected, and urged those not experiencing a health emergency to seek alternative care.
Patients can self-refer to Grampians Watch or can be referred from family, GPs, allied health professionals or from within Grampians Health. Anyone interested can call 1300 799 047.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.