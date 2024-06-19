The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Why Central Highlands Water built a $3m project in the middle of nowhere

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
June 19 2024 - 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Highland Water's communications and engagement lead Andrew Day and senior project manager David Scott at construction site of Ballarat North Trucker project. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Central Highland Water's communications and engagement lead Andrew Day and senior project manager David Scott at construction site of Ballarat North Trucker project. Picture by Lachlan Bence

On empty land in Mount Rowan, an excavator is operating for the final phase of $3 million Ballarat North Trunk Sewer Project undertaken by Central Highlands Water (CHW).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.