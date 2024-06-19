Why Central Highlands Water built a $3m project in the middle of nowhere

On empty land in Mount Rowan, an excavator is operating for the final phase of $3 million Ballarat North Trunk Sewer Project undertaken by Central Highlands Water (CHW).
CHW project manager David Scott said the project was to install one kilometre of gravity sewer from the Midland Highway to Noble Court.
"We have installed the physical pipeline. We are doing some of the testing of the sewer at the moment to make sure that it has been installed properly," Mr Scott said. "It will be done within the next month."
CHW communications and engagements lead Andrew Day said they built the project into future proofing wastewater infrastructure for Ballarat's Northern Growth Area.
"We obviously want to build this into future proofing and then when they have new development assets, it's already here - Having a ready to go so we are not crushed by last minute," Mr Day said.
Mr Scott said the City of Ballarat identified Mount Rowan as a part of Northern Growth Area, "planning for up to 6000 houses and 15,000 residents".
The Northern Growth Area is located in parts of Mount Rowan and Miners Rest, and the City of Ballarat expects the region to accommodate up to 7000 dwellings, including houses and units.
Mr Scott said a Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) regional office is under construction on the other side of the Midland Highway and the Ballarat Showgrounds are being relocated in Mount Rowan.
"They are both going to discharge their sewage through this pipeline."
Mr Day said a construction team had put a pipe in the area for future developments back in 1989.
"It was 35 years ago. They actually built it under the highway. They put the pipe there and sewered it up. And now we are just about to connect into that," he said.
Mr Day said wastewater will go to Ballarat North Reclamation Plant - one of the two treatment plants in Ballarat.
"They treat wastewater there. And [water] actually gets recycled and they put that into the lakes, like Lake Wendouree."
"I think it was decided that we never want to have the lake dry [out] again."
