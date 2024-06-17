The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sherman forges on despite cyclonic conditions in Belgium

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Sherman is racing the clock and time as he aims for an Olympic berth. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Cooper Sherman is racing the clock and time as he aims for an Olympic berth. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat sprinter Cooper Sherman has finished third in his first run in Europe as he chases a solo berth in the 400m at the Paris Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.