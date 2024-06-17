How 'pyjama day' helps young children understand cost of living impacts

HOW do you help the youngest children at school understand the rising cost of living crisis? Some Mini Vinnies leaders had the student body dress in pyjamas and drinking hot chocolates ahead of a tour of Ballarat Soup Bus.
Pupils arrived to St Columba's School on Monday, June 17, also equipped with tinned food and winter warmers such as beanies and blankets for this special lesson.
Hot chocolate and pyjama day is an annual tradition at the school. St Columba's Mini Vinnies leaders Ruby and Audrey decided to go bigger and better to put their faith into action helping others. They encouraged families to make food donations for the Soup Bus and warm clothing for St Vincent de Paul.
"We advised [pupils] through a school presentation and in Mini Vinnies we have 40 kids who help do it with us, making signs to put up around school and we spoke about what this is all for in a liturgy," Ruby said.
"I think all the kids understand...pyjamas represent winter and the cold. The tinned food helps feed people in the cold and the clothes help warm them. The money we raised helps people pay for heating and water."
A video in the liturgy about a young girl who had to give up her dog when her family had to shift houses also helped show children how tough conditions were for people at the moment.
Ruby and Audrey said many pupils could hardly believe this was a real story - but it was.
The liturgy also included meditation time to reflect on helping others in need.
A visit from Ballarat Soup Bus next week will also help show pupils how their tinned food donations can help feed people in need.
This comes as the Heart Foundation has been urging more Australians to add canned or frozen vegetables and legumes to their winter meals to improve vegetable consumption.
Heart Foundation senior dietitian Jemma O'Hanlon said increased grocery prices had led to a worrying trend of more Australians not eating enough fruit and vegetables. She said many were not aware that canned and frozen vegetables were nutritionally equal to their fresh counterparts and often cheaper to purchase.
Every cent raised from hot chocolates will support people in Ballarat via St Vincent de Paul, which continues to report high demand in the community for food and help to pay bills, such as car registration and medical expenses.
St Columba's Mini Vinnies had raised more than $1500 from hot chocolates. Ruby and Audrey made sure there were no expenses, having lobbied supplies from So Soft Marshmallow, cocoa from Grounded Pleasures and milk from Inglenook Dairy.
The leaders said they explained what they were trying to do in a formal email to ensure the Ballarat companies would taken them seriously and not think the fundraiser was all for fun.
"When they help us, it means we can go bigger with the cause and that means they have a bigger purpose in helping us help others," Audrey said.
"Everyone who helped us on the day were volunteer parents, too. Even on Friday, my dad took time off work in his lunch break to pick up the marshmallows for us.
"When we all band together, great things can happen."
Pyjama fashion also made pupils smile with some interesting oodies and a couple of matching unicorn onesies as the most impressive sleepwear Ruby and Audrey saw in the playground.
