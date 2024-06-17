The Courier
How 'pyjama day' helps young children understand cost of living impacts

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 17 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 2:10pm
Stella, Millie and Matilda were all part of enjoying a pyjama and hot chocolate school day to help people in need. Picture by Adam Trafford
Stella, Millie and Matilda were all part of enjoying a pyjama and hot chocolate school day to help people in need. Picture by Adam Trafford

HOW do you help the youngest children at school understand the rising cost of living crisis? Some Mini Vinnies leaders had the student body dress in pyjamas and drinking hot chocolates ahead of a tour of Ballarat Soup Bus.

