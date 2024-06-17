Dad faces court after sexually assaulting son's girlfriend for two years

A father has been described as exploiting his parental position after he repeatedly sexually assaulted his son's girlfriend while she was living at his house.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault on June 17, which comprised five different incidents of the same offence.
This series of sexual assaults were carried out between 2017 and 2019, and started when the victim was 17-years-old.
At the time of the offences, the teenage victim was in a relationship with the man's son, and was living with her boyfriend in a bungalow which was connected to the man's Ballarat home.
In December 2017, when the victim was alone in the house with the man, the then 47-year-old pushed the teenager onto his bed and tried to pull her pants down.
After she forced him off her, the man told his victim he was "just mucking around", and no one needed to know about the incident.
Over the next two years, the victim was then sexually touched by the man on multiple occasions while she walked around the house.
When she told her boyfriend, he punched his dad in the face during a physical confrontation.
Despite this, the sexual assaults continued, and in 2018, the man dragged the victim into his bedroom, and told her he wanted to have a threesome with her and her mother.
"That's disgusting. Don't talk like that. That's my mum and I'm dating your son," she said in reply.
The man later engaged in a relationship with the victim's mother after the sexual assaults.
On December 31, 2018, the man committed another sexual assault after "continually" pressuring the then 18-year-old to smoke cannabis for the first time.
After she did so, she felt unwell and needed to lie down.
One of the victim's friends, who was present throughout the evening, saw the man trying to pull the victim's pants down.
"We should take her pants off and do stuff to her," he said to the friend, before pulling the victim's pants to her knees and touching her.
The friend then told the man to stop multiple times, but when he didn't, they were forced to pull him off the victim.
The victim and her boyfriend eventually moved out of the man's house in 2020 after yet another sexual assault.
She reported the incidents to police in February 2021, and the man was arrested months later.
During a hearing in the Victorian County Court on June 17, 2024, prosecution lawyer Zoran Petric read the now 23-year-old's victim impact statement to court.
The woman said she felt isolated and scared during the two years she had been sexually assaulted by the accused.
She said she had not reported the crimes for a long time because she thought no one would believe her, and had been afraid to leave her house for fear of seeing her tormentor.
She also said her mum's relationship with the man "sickened" her, and they were no longer close.
"This crime impacted me psychologically," she said.
"My anxiety is heightened, I stopped socialising, I've never felt so isolated and alone in my life."
Defence lawyer Jo Swiney said her client had made an application to change his guilty plea which had been rejected.
Because of this, she said she wouldn't argue her client was remorseful for his actions, but he had shown capacity for rehabilitation by not committing any offences in the four years since.
She said the man had lost contact with his sons, but was still supported by the victim's mother.
Ms Swiney also highlighted several physical and mental health issues which the man suffered from, and said he faced severe medical consequences if put behind bars.
Because of this, she said a community corrections order [CCO] would be appropriate punishment for the man's actions, and would allow him to keep his Ballarat rental property.
In response, Mr Petric said a term of imprisonment would be appropriate, as the man had subjected his victim, who has an intellectual disability, to a protracted series of assaults and had preyed upon her while she was vulnerable and intoxicated.
Judge Damian Murphy said the man had committed a "breach of trust" while in a parental position towards his victim.
"He's just exploited his authority, and fed her alcohol and cannabis on multiple occasions," he said.
"She's going out with his son, living in his house ... he's more than 20 years older and he knows she's a vulnerable person."
The matter was adjourned so the man could be assessed for a CCO, and for further medical information to be brought before the court.
The man's bail was extended and he will return to court on June 24.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
