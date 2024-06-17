'Torturing the residents': Dispute causes retiree turmoil in Creswick

Retirement village residents in Creswick have been left frustrated after they were charged hundreds of dollars in backdated maintenance fees while also facing a reduction in services.
Bob and Margaret Orr have been living in the independent living section of Creswick's John Curtin Aged Care (JCAC) for a decade.
For the past two years they have been in a disagreement over a number of issues, including maintenance charges and how maintenance work has been carried out.
The aged care centre has 19 independent living units and a 65-bed residential facility.
The 19 units were each paying $15.71 a day for maintenance, a rate which was set in 2021.
JCAC can increase the maintenance fees in line with the Consumer Price Index [CPI] each year, but has not done so since 2021.
After two years of discussions they could not come to an agreement, so JCAC told residents they would be increasing and backdating fees in line with CPI.
"[The residents association] have been trying to get John Curtin Aged Care to see sense. It's been in vain so far," Mr Orr said.
Between 2021 and the 2022/23 financial year the fees increased by $270.10 a year.
In the 2024/25 financial year each unit will be paying $18.20 a day.
But JCAC said this will not cover all costs and has introduced a reduction in services including back yard mowing, rubbish collection from homes and after hours on-call maintenance.
Mr Orr said John Curtin had not "justified the increases" that had been taken out of his bank account.
"It's torturing the residents of the retirement village ... they want peace and quiet in retirement," he said.
Mr Orr said JCAC was an important community asset and didn't want to let the change happen without question.
"It was established by the hospital board as an independent entity to belong to the Creswick community," he said.
A JCAC spokesperson said in a statement they acknowledged the "significant impact of inflationary pressures on retirees and are committed to ensuring costs ... are kept to a minimum".
"By adjusting how some of those services are provided such as responding to maintenance requests, lawn mowing and rubbish collection, John Curtin Aged Care is taking necessary steps to balance the costs of service delivery with the contributions received from residents," they said.
"As a registered charity and responsible aged care and retirement living provider, John Curtin Aged Care has at all times met its obligations to residents in accordance with the Retirement Villages Act."
