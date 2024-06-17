Prince of Wales Park cost blowout and delay force Westvic on road

The Prince of Wales Park hockey pitch resurfacing cost has blown out in excess of $1 million as Westvic hockey players brace for an entire season on the road.
The resurfacing work at the Ballarat hockey venue will now cost $2.04 million, having been originally estimated to cost $907,000. Works are expected to continue until September.
The extra funding has been required due to "extensive sub-surface stabiliastion works" which have now been completed, with asphalting work due to be completed this week. City of Ballarat councillors approved the extra funding to complete the job in May.
Initially when the works began, Hockey Ballarat and Westvic State League teams had hoped to be able to return to play on the new pitch sometime this month, but learned in March it would be at least July before they were able to return.
However the revised State League fixture now does not see Westvic host any games in Ballarat until August 17, with the club bracing for the fact it will be on the road for the entire season.
Westvic men's coach Ned Jackson said it had been a tough task to motivate players to continue with the playing with the club with so much travel involved this season.
On the park, the team has been more that competitive with six wins and two draws from its 11 games played so far, including a 7-1 win at the weekend.
The women's team has had more of a struggle with filling quotas and has managed two wins and two draws from its 11 matches to date.
"At this stage we're working on the fact we're probably not going to play many, if any, games at home this year," Jackson said. "We're taking each week as it comes and keeping our fingers crossed that we will get to play in Ballarat at some point this year, but we haven't heard a date or anything like that.
"It's tough, the amount of travel does take a fair bit of motivation out of the team, even when it's a home game, you're still travelling.
"For the local competition as well, we'd done so much work to rebuild after COVID and then this comes along. It seems to be hurdle after hurdle, but we'll do our best to get through."
Hockey Ballarat president Cristin Ruyg said it was a short term gain for what would certainly be a long-term gain for the sport.
"Obviously we've had the challenges with the project being delayed and we won't get there for our winter season from the local competition's point of view, we will be playing our finals at Grammar.
"We acknowledge the delay in the project is really around the bottom layer and getting it right, and what that gives us is longevity in the pitch and won't need to be replaced as often or as regularly as it has in the last 10 or so years.
"The initial base has been there about 35 years, we are looking forward to what the extra diligence from council will do for the long-term benefit of the game."
City of Ballarat director of community wellbeing Matt Wilson said it is likely works will continue through to September.
"Extensive sub-surface stabilisation works have now been completed, with asphalting also due to be finalised early this week. This layer will provide a base for a 15-millimetre poured rubber shock pad that will allow 'give' in the overall surface," he said.
"New sand-based synthetic turf will be laid thereafter in line with the standard and specifications of the International Hockey Federation, with the project due for completion towards the end of September."
In some good news for the sport in Ballarat, council will next week consider officer recommendations to the Prince of Wales Park masterplan, which could include the development of a long-overdue second pitch - or possibly even more.
"We have been working closely with the impacted Ballarat hockey community throughout the project and once again thank them for their patience and cooperation while they have had to use alternative training and gameday venues," Wilson said.
"At its meeting on June 26, council will consider an officer recommendation to put the draft Prince of Wales Park Masterplan on public exhibition.
"The draft masterplan explores the possibility of additional hockey pitches within the precinct."
Westvic president Paul Ryan it was encouraging to see the masterplan now on the council agenda.
"In a town our size, ideally we'd be at least a two-pitch town," Ryan said.
"It will allow us to grow the sport, we know that teams are going ok and clubs in Ballarat are doing their best to adjust, but next year it's going to be great to have a pitch in place and hopefully down the track we'll have even more in place."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.