High-rise apartments? Three stations? What does future Ballarat need?

The state government is looking for the public's ideas on the future of life in Ballarat as part of its ambitious housing plan, partly unveiled on Sunday.
Premier Jacinta Allan announced a glut of new housing targets for every local government area across the state - raw numbers each municipality will have to meet by 2051 to accommodate the state's projected population growth.
The City of Ballarat, with a total of 53,000 existing homes in 2023, will have to meet a draft target of 46,900 new homes under the plan.
Alongside the targets, the state government said it has begun consultation with local governments on changing planning rules, and has invited the public to make submissions.
A new map asks people to drop a pin in areas where they would like to see changes. The survey asks people to provide their "vision of the future", divided into four idea categories.
These categories include "affordable housing and choice", "equity and jobs", "thriving and liveable suburbs and towns" and "sustainable environments and climate action".
The state government said submissions would be used to inform their new housing plan, although did not reply in time for publication when asked about further details.
Many of the current submissions on the page have to do with the construction of a new train station in Ballarat, while others are concerned with bike and pedestrian access in the CBD.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said the group was working on its final submission to the state government for the housing plan, which closes in August, and called for loftier targets.
"While 47,000 homes sounds like a big number, that represents 118,000 people. We think in 30 years Ballarat has the capacity to take more than 118,00 more people in that timeframe," Mr Poulton said.
Mr Poulton said the state government needed to focus on steering population growth away from Melbourne and into regional centres like Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong for long-term sustainability.
This could be achieved by building a "diverse housing mix", which caters to many lifestyles.
"If you look at Victoria being 10 million people by 2051, that has 8 million people living in Melbourne," Mr Poulton said.
"Our view is, and our members' view is that no one really thinks Melbourne at twice the size it is at now is a very livable, vibrant, attractive city.
"The way to deal with population growth is to encourage regionalisation."
The committee chief asked anyone making submissions to the housing plan to think about what amenities and infrastructure they would like to see, and not be "afraid" of Ballarat's growth.
"We can grow and maintain the great qualities of Ballarat if that growth is planned and paid for," Mr Poulton said.
"If it just becomes an argument about housing, growth becomes a bit scary.
"Let's not be afraid of it, let's really advocate for great infrastructure development."
