Bruce's health was 'declining'. So, he's bringing a bit of Ballarat to Utah

BALLARAT runner Bruce Gavin's plan is creating a lot of interest in Cedar City, Utah.
He is trying to launch a Parkrun to generate a little of what he misses most from Ballarat in the desert town, which has a population size similar to Warrnambool.
Only, Parkrun is still an emerging movement in the United States. Mr Gavin spends about 20 minutes explaining what Parkrun is and how it all works.
The free, timed five-kilometre weekly run or walk is led by volunteers and has become a global phenomenon every Saturday morning.
For Mr Gavin, Parkrun was a personal challenge with a great sense of community.
After moving to the US in 2022 for family reasons with his American wife and daughters, Mr Gavin found the nearest Parkrun event was 500km away.
"After moving to the US, both my physical and mental health declined," Mr Gavin said.
"In the past, participating in Parkrun has had a positive effect on both my mental and physical health.
"I recently decided to look into starting Parkrun so that I could contribute to the community, but also gain the benefits from participating in the Parkrun."
Mr Gavin had been actively involved in Ballarat Parkrun, as a runner and race director, in Victoria Park.
A self-confessed "Parkrun fanatic", Mr Gavin has chalked up more than 200 runs at 40 different events and had volunteered 30 times.
He said Cedar City has a great trail system for running. One paved pathway winds 2km up into a "spectacular" red dirt canyon.
Cedar City is a large university town with two big high schools that each feature track and field teams.
Mr Gavin said there were always people out running and walking - but not as many as you might typically find at Lake Wendouree.
There is a "great park" by a creek at the bottom of Cedar Canyon pathway where Mr Gavin hoped to launch his event.
He said things he needed when putting together a Parkrun were: a team to help him; land holder permission; and, a good course location.
So far, he has all three, helped by a lot of interest from locals on social media.
The United States has this month reached 12 years of parkrunning, starting with 28 participants in Michigan in early June 2012. There are about 70 events in the US, mostly on the east coast with a few just across the border from Canada in Washington state, in the country's north-west.
The original Parkrun is in Bushy Park, England, which started in October 2004.
Ballarat boasts four Parkruns in the region: Prince of Wales Park (formerly Ballarat Parkrun in Victoria Park), Wallaby Track in Brown Hill, Calambeen in Creswick and Beaufort Lake.
The North American Parkrun representative helping Mr Gavin has been based in Canada, but there has been plenty of cheering and advice from parkrunners in Ballarat.
"For me, Parkrun is about the people. I met a lot of people and made some good friends," Mr Gavin said.
"Parkrun also helps with motivation, knowing that you'll see friends and regulars when you go. Plus, when someone finishes in front of you for four or five weeks in a row and then you're able to finish in front of them, it's a great feeling."
Cedar City is a desert town with an altitude of 1800 metres. There is one big factor Mr Gavin is trying to navigate that was not a consideration in Ballarat: snow.
"We arrived in Cedar City in August and in November, there was a snowstorm that dropped eight inches [about 20 centimetres] of snow. Come winter it's going to be interesting," Mr Gavin said.
"I am working with Cedar City to get the pathway added to the snow plow schedule on Saturday mornings before Parkrun.
"Typically it will snow around eight times a year that require a plow, and the snow plows do an excellent job."
Like any new Parkrun, Cedar City will run through a couple of test events first. Mr Gavin hoped to launch the event in July.
All you need for a Parkrun to register for a barcode to record your results. This can be used at any Parkrun in the world, including Cedar City, Utah.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.