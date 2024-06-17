Year shaved off ATO fraudster's years-long prison sentence

A criminal who defrauded the ATO out of more than $800,000 has had a year shaved off of his sentence at the Court of Appeal.
Linden Phillips, 30, lodged a series of false business activity statements with the ATO throughout 2021, netting himself payments totalling $834,437.
Phillips claimed false GST payments on the statements, through a brick-laying business registered in his name, and provided the ATO with false incoming and outgoings for the business.
He then claimed GST offsets for the false statements, and was provided ATO refunds on 47 occasions.
Phillips used the money to purchase a house in Mount Helen, and a second-hand Porsche Cayenne, among other items.
An ATO officer contacted Phillips on December 8, 2021, regarding the payments, with Phillips telling the officer his business activity statements had been prepared and lodged by an accountant.
Phillips gave the name and information of the "accountant", who was revealed to be a painter, with no accounting experience.
Phillips told the officer he had significant business expenses as a result of his earthmoving business, including fuel, tools and subcontractor costs.
He was told for the amount of tax claimed, he would have had to have spent about $9.7 million on his business across the three years in question.
Phillips was unable to provide proof of purchase to the officer, and said he operated a cash business. He ceased all contact with the ATO, despite attempts to contact him.
Despite the warning from the ATO, Phillips continued to attempt to defraud the tax body - lodging a further false business activity statement on December 30, 2021.
The refund amount claimed was $17,520, but refused by the ATO.
The court heard over a period between November 30 to December 8, 2021, Phillips transferred $742,619 between accounts and to his mother and girlfriend, who lived in Ballarat.
A remainder of $91,000 was spent on "daily living expenses".
Phillips was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years imprisonment by County Court Judge Frances Dalziel on August 23, 2023.
He appealed the sentence at the Supreme Court on May 3, with his lawyer arguing the sentence was in "manifest excess".
Justices McLeish and Niall decided to reduce Phillip's overall sentence to one of six years and three months.
The Justice found error in Judge Dalziel's sentence, which they said was excessive due to the addition of a year and three months on top of a six-year base sentence.
