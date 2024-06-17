Rental downturn as landlords exit the market

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with this morning's top stories, as curated by our news team.
ACM's state reporter Ben Silvester reports that rental availability has dropped across the state, as Victoria recorded its first downturn in rental housing stock in at least a quarter of a century.
The data from the government's Homes Victoria site revealed a 2.3 per cent decline statewide - a loss of 15,600 properties - with Melbourne and the regions suffering similar drops.
Ballarat was one of the few areas in the state that didn't decline, recording a 0.3 per cent increase. Nearby Hepburn Shire showed the same modest rise, but Pyrenees Shire and Central Goldfields Shire lost 3.4 and 2.8 per cent of their rentals.
Meanwhile, Michelle Smith reports that lymphoma patients in Ballarat are at the forefront of new research, taking part in a global study on new ways to treat a type of the common cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
About 40 per cent of patients diagnosed with Diffuse large B cell lymphoma fail to respond to the standard treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, or relapse following treatment.
A new global clinical trial, in which several Ballarat patients are enrolled, is looking at improving the treatment options for people with the disease.
In sport, the Prince of Wales Park hockey pitch resurfacing cost has blown out in excess of $1 million.
Greg Gliddon reports that WestVic hockey players will brace for an entire season on the road.
He says the resurfacing work at the Ballarat hockey venue will now cost $2.04 million, having been originally estimated to cost $907,000.
