Mates ball raises tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research

Toni Smith loved a party, and her friends have vowed to hold one in her honour every two years after the young mum lost her fight with breast cancer.
The second Anything for a Mate charity ball, the first since Ms Smith died in December 2022, was held in Ballarat on June 15, raising about $27,000 for cancer research and support.
It comes on top of a $35,000 donation they made to the Breast Cancer Foundation following the first ball in 2022, which helped fund a new rapid early-detection test for the disease.
Scott Christie, one of the ball organisers, said they were thrilled with the $27,000 raised at the 2024 event given the tough financial environment.
"We had about 150 people and ... times are a lot harder than two years ago but once people got there they opened up their wallets," Mr Christie said.
Three of Ms Smith's best mates came up with the idea for the Anything for a Mate charity ball to support Ms Smith and her family while she was going through treatment, but while she was keen for a party, she wanted any funds raised to go to cancer research to help her, and others in her situation, live longer.
Just a few months after the first ball, in December 2022, Ms Smith lost her three-year fight against the disease which had spread to her spine and liver.
"The last one was about Toni and we reframed it this year. We didn't mention her by name but said something to the effect of 'we all know why we are here'," Mr Christie said.
"Toni loved a party so we tried to keep it really light-hearted, that's how Toni was."
