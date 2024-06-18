Australia is shivering but for Ballarat, it's not exactly fully chill

A PROLONGED cold snap taking hold of eastern Australia has not plunged Ballarat into particularly abnormal frozen depths.
As winter solstice approaches - the shortest day of the year - parts of eastern Queensland are set to fall to overnight lows that are 10 degrees below average. In the Wimmera-Mallee, Horsham, Nhill and Hopetoun have already hit their coldest June day for more than 20 years.
Ballarat had its coldest start this month on Tuesday, June 18, dipping below-zero to -0.8 degrees, but in terms of the coldest day, it is not quite there.
The mercury, monitored at Ballarat Aerodrome, recorded 8.2 degrees last week on Thursday, June 13.
"There was a cooler June day last year," Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Johnathan Pollock said.
"The previous daily maximum temperature during June lower than 8.2 degrees at Ballarat Aerodrome was 7.3 degrees on 21 June 2023. On average, around 10 per cent of June daily maximum temperatures at Ballarat Aerodrome are 8.4 °C or lower."
Even the long-term average daily wind run, measuring the distance wind travels in 24 hours, is slightly lower.
Mr Pollock said the June average was 428 kilometres but in 2024, to June 17, this was averaging 389 kilometres.
This suggests our wind chill factor has not been playing to its typical June strength.
While the Ballarat region has a reputation for being cold, Mr Pollock said data showed the Alpine region in eastern Victoria tended to be chillier.
The latest cold snap on the nation's east has been caused by a low-pressure system sitting between New Zealand and Australia. While common in winter, it has been slower than usual to move on.
While most of eastern Australia is bracing for a freezing start to Wednesday, Ballarat is expected to wake to frosts with an overnight low of -3 degrees but with a top of 10 degrees and a mostly sunny day.
Thursday in Ballarat has an expected top of nine degrees with showers in late morning.
On Friday, the shortest day of the year, the temperature climbs back into double-digits with a top of 11 degrees. A similar pattern is expected to play out until early next week.
HAVE A FLICK THROUGH THE MAP BELOW TO SEE SOME OF THE BLACK ICE DANGER AREAS
