Buses to replace trains on Ballarat line in late June

Coaches will be replacing trains on the Ballarat line soon as part of annual V/Line maintenance work.
The replacements will take place for nine days, with coaches operating between Melton, Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough stations from the first service on June 20 to the last service on June 28.
Trains will continue to run between Southern Cross and Melton.
Passengers are asked to allow 45 minutes extra for their commute.
The replacement coaches will be a mix of express and stopping all stations services, and will depart Ballarat and Ararat stations earlier than usual train times.
Passengers are encouraged to visit ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions for more information and to plan their journey.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
