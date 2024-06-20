Soldiers Hill period home with style and character

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
This charming period house has been carefully refurbished and modernised by the current owners to create a luxurious home that incorporates and is sympathetic to the heritage features of the era.
Meticulously renovated over the past three years, the homeowners have lived here for nine years, and according to selling agent Dominic Morrison, the modern features perfectly complement the original house.
"They've left the period features like stained glass windows, fireplaces, timber floors, and added skylights in the rear area and an undercover entertaining area with ceiling fans," he says.
Inside the home, you'll be immediately impressed by the soaring ceilings and those original polished floorboards.
There are three generous bedrooms, all with built-in robes and ceiling fans. The fully renovated main bathroom has a separate shower and bath, and there is also a separate powder room.
The modern kitchen is huge, with a walk-in pantry and statement 1200mm Smeg cooker that incorporates two ovens. There is also an attached meals area and spacious lounge with a cosy gas log fire.
The open plan kitchen, meals and living area flows perfectly out to the undercover entertaining area that is also heated.
The home is serviced by gas central heating, evaporative cooling, solar power, full insulation and upgraded gas and electricity.
In the low maintenance backyard is a veggie garden, storage shed, outdoor toilet and side access to a double carport, accessible by remote control roller door.
The home sits in a convenient and peaceful location, within a quiet tree-lined street that's synonymous with the prized suburb.
With all these attributes, Dominic's favourite aspect is hardly surprising. "It's 200 metres away from where I live, so the location," he says. "There are lots of dog parks, playgrounds, and it's a short stroll to the train, CBD and Lake Wendouree."
It's also close proximity to schools and cafes, making the blue chip location arguably one of Ballarat's best. Quite simply, there is nothing left to do but move in and enjoy.
"It's already been extremely popular," notes Dominic of the interest to date, "we had our first open home last week, and 13 groups attended."
Dominic looks forward to meeting you at another busy open home this weekend.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.