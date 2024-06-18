The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

What happened the day a horse came to kindergarten

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah, 4, meets Carm the miniature pony at Wendouree Children's Centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Hannah, 4, meets Carm the miniature pony at Wendouree Children's Centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence

It's not every day that a horse comes to kinder and enjoys reading a book or two with children.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.