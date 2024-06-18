What happened the day a horse came to kindergarten

It's not every day that a horse comes to kinder and enjoys reading a book or two with children.
But that's just what happened when miniature pony Carm paid a visit to the kindergarten class at Wendouree Children's Centre on Tuesday June 18.
The children's excitement levels were sky-high awaiting the four-footed guest but before he left he had taught them an important lesson about being calm, relaxed and understanding their feelings.
Kindergarten visits with Carm are part of a Kids Foundation pilot project to help educate children about their feelings and emotions, a program teachers asked for after noticing more young children struggling with anxiety.
KIDS Foundation founder Susie O'Neill said the calming effect of horses was well known, and they had recently added equine therapy to the foundation's programs that help children recover from trauma, burns and other challenges.
"After we did SeeMore Safety ... and SeeMore E-Safety to help children to be safe online, the next request teachers asked was something that would help children with anxiety," Ms O'Neill said.
"We used the idea of a horse because horses can calm children. We wrote a book SeeMore and Carm which is going out to 5000 kinders, which means more than 200,000 children will get to experience it, and its focus is on a horse that helps children get in touch with their feelings and emotions."
They then had the idea of bringing a real horse in to kindergartens to interact with the children.
The pilot project, which began this term, means more than 400 children across nine Ballarat kindergartens will get to interact with Carm and see for themselves how calming horses can be.
In the program children learn a little about horses and the horse-human connection as they interact with Carm.
"They absolutely love him," Ms O'Neill said.
"When they go in to kinder they are very excited because they know a horse is coming, and they see SeeMore there. We get them to sit down and take 'horse breaths', then they see how calm their body can become.
"Then we introduce them to Carm and they see Carm relax as they relax - they can witness their emotions and feelings change in a very short time."
Children also get to brush Carm, take him for walks, give lots of hugs (which Carm loves) and there are other activities children take part in to learn about their emotions.
Unlike most horses, Carm prefers the indoor activities when he pays a visit.
"When we go to kinders he prefers to come inside and look at books and the white board - you'd swear he's reading a book," Ms O'Neill said.
The goal of KIDS Foundation is to have a pony in each state that can visit kinders and help children learn about their emotions.
