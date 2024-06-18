Plan to turn Victorian-era Golden Point miner's cottage into medical clinic

Plans are before council to turn a Golden Point miner's cottage into a psychologists' office and allied health facility.
The cottage sits at 503 Humffray Street South, on a 483-square-metre lot, and was used as a residential dwelling before being bought by its new owners.
The application, prepared by Southern Cross Town Planning, details plans to reuse the cottage's four existing rooms as consulting rooms for a variety of potential disciplines, including psychologists, social workers, occupational therapists, speech pathologists and physiotherapists.
No new works on site are proposed. A further room will be used as a waiting room, with the former kitchen and bathroom used as staff amenities.
"The site is located on Humffray Street South, which is a busy road with excellent access to the surrounding neighbourhood and into the Ballarat CBD," the planning application states.
"The site also directly abuts an existing activity centre, and is located between this activity centre and a City of Ballarat facility, also located within a converted dwelling with no on-site car parking available.
"It is considered that neighbouring residential uses are familiar with commercial activity in the locality."
The planning application also looked to reduce the minimum amount of car spaces at the site, as required under the planning scheme for medical centres.
Under the scheme, a medical centre of the proposed size with four practitioners would require 14 car parking spaces, however the site only has space for four.
"Given the small size of the lot, its layout, title restrictions and existing built form, it is impossible to locate any additional car parking on the site than proposed," the planning application states.
"The site has excellent access to public transport, being close to a bus stop. The site is also within walking distance of the Ballarat CBD and a surrounding residential catchment.
"Delineated on-street carparking is available in the locality and surrounding residential neighbours have off-street parking available."
