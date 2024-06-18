'Terrified' woman fears partner's release after alleged kitchen knife attack

An abuser with a history of family violence offences has been arrested after he allegedly pulled a 25-centimetre knife on his partner and threatened to kill her and himself.
The 27-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the identity of the victim, was watching television with his partner in her Ballarat house on June 16, 2024, when she told him she was going to a friend's house.
In response, the man said his partner didn't want to be with him, then allegedly grabbed a 25-centimetre chopping knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill himself as his life wasn't worth living.
When his partner went to comfort him, he allegedly turned the knife on her and said he would kill her and then himself.
The woman fled her home, scared the man would carry out this threat.
When police arrived at the woman's house, they allegedly saw the man pushing her in the front garden.
He was then arrested and taken into custody.
At the time of his arrest, the 27-year-old had two outstanding legal matters, which were both alleged instances of family violence directed at the same person.
These incidents included the man aggressively yelling at the woman at a Ballarat café, and punching through her front window after she refused to let him into her house.
During a bail application in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 17, 2024, a police prosecutor said they opposed granting the man bail as he posed a serious risk to the alleged victim who was "terrified" of his release.
They said the 27-year-old had also shown a "total disregard" for court orders, as he had committed the alleged offence despite being on bail and an intervention order being in place.
The man's lawyer said their client had several health conditions, including an intellectual disability, epilepsy and autism, and because of this, he failed to understand the intervention order.
They also said the man had no current address, but would be able to report to police as part of any bail conditions.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she was concerned the 27-year-old didn't have a stable place to live, and there were no conditions she could impose which would reduce his risk of reoffending.
She refused the man's bail, who was remanded to custody to reappear in court on June 24.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.