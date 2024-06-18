The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Terrified' woman fears partner's release after alleged kitchen knife attack

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 18 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was denied bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 17, 2024, after he threatened his partner with a 25 centimetre kitchen knife. Picture file
A man was denied bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on June 17, 2024, after he threatened his partner with a 25 centimetre kitchen knife. Picture file

An abuser with a history of family violence offences has been arrested after he allegedly pulled a 25-centimetre knife on his partner and threatened to kill her and himself.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.