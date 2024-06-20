Dreamy unit in Lake Wendouree

This property is perfect for couples or individuals looking for a comfortable and stylish home.
Located approximately 300 metres from Lake Wendouree, the property offers prestigious lake precinct convenience, being walking distance to cafes shops and the Steve Moneghetti walking track.
The modern design and high-quality finishes throughout make this home a must-see.
The open-plan living and dining area provide plenty of space for entertaining guests or relaxing with loved ones. The kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and ample storage space.
Each bedroom is generously sized and features large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The main bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom for complete convenience.
Located in the desirable Lake Wendouree area, the property provides easy access to parks, shops, and public transportation.
The conveniences don't end at the lake either; it's also less than one kilometre to Wendouree Train Station and approximately 700 metres to Woolworths and the Howitt Street shopping strip.
It's also close to Ballarat Grammar School and a short drive to the Sturt Street secondary school precinct.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a beautiful home in a great location.
