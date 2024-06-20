A key freehold investment opportunity

Ballarat Real Estate's Commercial team is proud to offer for sale this iconic freehold building (the business is not for sale) that comprises three levels and a basement.
The subject property is located in the heart of Ballarat, within close proximity to major arterials, shopping centre, retailers, food services and other quality businesses.
There is also the convenience of rear access via Lewis Street to accept deliveries without disruption.
Built in 1891, this architecturally designed, 22-metre high building with a 10-metre wide glass shopfront stands out from its neighbours and provides fantastic exposure to passing traffic along Sturt Street.
As soon as you step inside, you're greeted by character features throughout. The building consists of a lower-level commercial space that is currently operated as the highly regarded Piano Bar, complete with a spacious entertainment area, kitchen and storeroom space.
The current tenants also occupy the upper levels, included in their lease for future plans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.