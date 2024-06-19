Potential new housing estate site hits the market in Smythes Creek

More than 200 houses could potentially be built on a large parcel of land that has just hit the market in Smythes Creek.
The 18.8 hectare land holding, which is currently two separate properties with large houses on each at 597 and 625 Glenelg Hwy, is being sold as a residential development site as it sits within the City of Ballarat's western growth zone.
The properties were listed for sale over the weekend just a day after premier Jacinta Allan announced draft housing targets for local councils which sets a goal for Ballarat's housing stocks to add a further 46,900 new homes by 2051 in addition to the 53,000 existing homes in the council area.
The Glenelg Highway properties are for sale through expression of interest, which close on July 18, with a price range of $7.5 million to $8.25 million.
"We need more housing in Ballarat, which means we need more land, and that's why a lot of these blocks are getting subdivided," said Buxton Ballarat director Mark Nunn.
Potential subdivision plans overlaid on the properties show 210 residential lots and a super lot, which Mr Nunn said could have commercial use such as a service station or child care centre.
The Ballarat west growth precinct, where the properties lie, is forecast to grow six per cent each year to 2036.
The property at 625 Glenelg Highway is 4.1 hectares (9.9 acres) which records show was last sold in October 2021 for $1.7 million, and the property at number 597 which covers about 14.87 hectares (36.7 acres) also sold in October 2021 for $3.4 million.
Mr Nunn confirmed both properties were owned by the same person who had "decided to move it on".
"All that land around there is all getting rezoned at the moment, (or) is in with council being rezoned ... that's the next part of Ballarat where they are expanding the growth zone," he said.
Last year a group of neighbours from nearby Wyn Close in Bunkers Hill banded together to sell their properties as a single 31 hectare parcel of land, with a price tag of $35 million
The land is just 3km from Delacombe Town Centre, where works are well underway on a second stage of retail which will include Rebel Sports, Hungry Jacks, Supercheap Auto and other retailers.
"This precinct of Ballarat has shown exceptional growth over the past five-year period, with the property surrounded by numerous highly successful residential and retail/commercial developments," the real estate ad states.
Mr Nunn said despite being put on the market only a few days the agency had already had "good interest" in the land parcel.
