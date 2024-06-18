Police appeal to find missing Warrenheip woman Renee

Police are looking for Renee, a missing woman last seen in Lucas.
The 42-year-old left her Warrenheip address at about 1.25pm on May 30. She was seen leaving with her grey and white cat Shadow, in a cat carrier.
At about 6am on June 2, Renee was seen at an address on Buchanan Drive, Lucas, where she rang the doorbell and asked the occupants for water and clothing before leaving.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare, due to a medical condition and the amount of time she has been missing.
Renee is described as being Caucasian, of slim build, 170cm tall with blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
