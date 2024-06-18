Ballarat building leader reflects on a rapidly changing industry

Amid an influx of tree changers, major builders going under, lockdowns and skill shortages, BCM Homes director David Moyle has continued to focus on Ballarat.
He hopes to continue building upon his grandfather's legacy.
"My grandfather was a builder ... he built a lot of homes in the '60s and '70s and built a huge amount of homes around Wendouree," he said.
"That was all they did, built locally - you had no options but to source all your material locally."
It has been a tumultuous time in the building industry as major builders and Ballarat based companies go into liquidation.
Mr Moyle said he is finding more people doing their due diligence when it comes to choosing a builder.
"People are probably focusing more on the smaller builders and being willing to spend a little bit more to have a bit more confidence," he said.
Mr Moyle has seen huge increases in the cost of building a home.
Land prices have risen by 40 per cent during the past five years. "I just can't fathom it," he said.
"When I was growing up, you dreamed of being a millionaire, and if you spent a million dollars on a property you expected a mansion.
"I am not sure whether my children will be able to afford to do that."
But despite this, Mr Moyle said many are still coming to him wanting to build their family home as well as seeing "huge increases" of buyers from Melbourne.
In Ballarat they are able to build a much bigger home on the same budget a Melbourne terrace would get them, he said.
The Victorian government is working on a plan to spread this movement out between the regions while also trying to keep up with infrastructure needed to support more growth in the regions.
When The Courier asks Victorian government ministers what they are doing to help build more houses, they point to a backlog of projects and lack of workers.
Skill and worker shortages are affecting all industries, including education, family violence prevention and building and construction.
Mr Moyle said large commercial infrastructure projects can take workers from the residential building space.
"It was a huge problem during COVID-19 ... we had a very little trade base and a huge amount of work to do," he said.
"A lot of people think that it's commercial trades, but it certainly filters through [to residential]
"What we're finding is [now] our phones are running hot with trades, looking for [residential] work, so now we can rely on those getting a high quality finish at a reasonable price again."
When the treasure, Tim Pallas, was in Ballarat in May, he told The Courier the government would be winding back the capital works program to ease pressure on the private sector.
Mr Moyle said he is seeing an increase in pre-fabricated or built off site components.
"When I was an apprentice ... everything was done on site," he said.
"That's all changing to prefab, we very rarely would build a frame on site now."
He said the same could be said for different window and roofing technology.
Mr Moyle said it is also making way for increased sustainability and he is seeing more interest from buyers for sustainable homes.
At the 2024 Housing Industry Association, BCM Homes was awarded home of the year for a property built on the Great Ocean Road.
Mr Moyle said he was proud to have won the "high-calibre" award.
"It's a once in a lifetime thing to achieve as a builder," he said.
"I'm just so proud to be able to bring that back to Ballarat and showcase what we can do as a regional town."
When putting together the designs for the build, Mr Moyle told his architect he would build anything they designed.
He said the final build "was extremely challenging" and had learnt his lesson leaving a brief so open ended.
"The site itself, on the Great Ocean Road, is very steep. There is 30 metres of fall across the site ... anything we do locally might have three metres of fall," Mr Moyle said.
The composition of the site was also a challenge as the team spent four months moving soil and drilling into rock to make sure the foundations were ready.
There is 1000 tonnes of concrete on the project.
Mr Moyle said they would be implementing lessons from the project in builds in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.