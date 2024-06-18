Slow recovery for hidden victim of alleged Ballarat arson attack

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with this morning's top stories, as curated by our news team.
In our top story today, a Ballarat optometrist whose gallery was heavily damaged by an alleged arson attack on a neighbouring tobacco store remains closed - and in limbo - more than three and a half months on.
Adam Spencer previously reported that the tobacco and collectables store on Sturt Street was the third outlet in Ballarat targeted in a month, including two separate stores on Little Bridge Street.
In other news, police are searching for missing Warrenheip woman Renee, who was last seen in Lucas on May 30.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare, due to a medical condition and the amount of time she has been missing.
Renee is described as being Caucasian, of slim build, 170cm tall with blonde hair.
Meanwhile, what does future Ballarat need? This was the question driving engagement on social media for us on Tuesday. Is it high-rise apartments? Is it three train stations?
And in sport, we've been sharing the latest clips from the weekend's footy in the Central Highlands Football League and the Ballarat Football Netball League on TikTok. Follow us and check them out.
