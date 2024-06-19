'We have been waiting': Inflation pressure hits community 'dream project'

Construction on an important community hub in Ross Creek is expected to start in the coming months.
The Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre association have been anxiously awaiting updates on their new gathering space.
The project had bipartisan support at the 2022 Victorian election and the Labor party pledged $900,000 to build a hall on the association's property in Ross Creek, on the edge of the Golden Plains Shire.
President Pradush Narayanan said the group was waiting for planning approval from the council, which they have now received.
The Victorian government has released part of the grant which means work on the landscaping and car park will start soon.
Construction of a prayer hall and community kitchen should begin in two to three months.
But inflationary pressures have increased the price of the project, and the association is working on fundraising to meet the gap.
Joint treasurer Harisankar Parippaayillam said they had been working on this project since 2016.
"We want a place for the community, that is what our aim is," he said.
"We have been waiting, this is our dream project to build a temple in Ballarat."
The site will be an important gathering space and touchstone for the community for important events like births, wedding and life milestones, as well as prayer.
The committee also wants the space to be open to other community groups.
Mr Narayanan said they knew the struggle of finding spaces for events like the annual Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said she was open to discussions with the committee if they needed extra assistance to secure the funding shortfall.
"It'll benefit a lot of people [in the Grampians region] and currently they're having to travel two hours just to pray ... that's not good enough," she said.
